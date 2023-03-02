4 most in-form Premier League players (February 2023)

The Premier League has always lived up to the expectations of numerous supporters for several years and the 2022-23 campaign is no different as we've witnessed considerable upsets both at the top and bottom of the table so far.

Arsenal have asserted their authority once again as league leaders after an intense battle with second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table, while Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur complete the top four UEFA Champions League spots.

At the bottom of the table, Everton, Bournemouth, and Southampton are currently in 18th, 19th and 20th positions respectively and compose the relegation zone.

However, there are several Premier League players that are currently performing excellently.

As such, this article will look at four of the most in-form Premier League players (February 2023)

#4 Álisson Becker (Liverpool)

Despite Liverpool's inconsistency in the Premier League this season, the Brazilian has been outstanding in goal in recent weeks and his presence has arguably improved Jurgen Klopp's backline.

Alisson has kept four clean sheets in his last five league appearances for the Reds. Similarly, he's currently the goalkeeper with the fourth-highest number of clean sheets registered in the league this season (9)

Given his impressive display in goal in recent weeks, he could be referred to as one of the players who are the brains behind Liverpool's recent resurgence as they currently occupy the sixth spot in the standings.

#3 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

When you talk about versatile forwards in the league, one of the names that comes to mind is Ollie Watkins. Similarly, the Englishman has been clinical in front of goal in recent weeks and his attacking contributions have been significant for Aston Villa.

Watkins has netted four goals in his last four league games. Similarly, he has netted a goal in his last five Premier League appearances.

It can be stated that his vision in attack has been excellent and his presence remains crucial for Unai Emery as the season progresses.

#2 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

As the list of technically gifted youngsters continues to improve as the day progresses, one of the names currently at the top of the list is Bukayo Saka.

The Englishman has been remarkable in the final third of the pitch this season and his attacking intuition has been crucial for the Gunners.

Saka has netted three goals and registered two assists in his last five league games for the Gunners. Similarly, he's the player with the second-highest number of assists registered in the league so far (9)

The 21-year-old is arguably one of the brains behind Arsenal's consistency in the league this season and he remains a key player for Mikel Arteta.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Arguably one of the most in-form attackers in the world right now, Marcus Rashford is fast and his finishing in front of goal has been immense under Erik Ten Hag's reign.

Rashford has netted five goals in his last four league games for the Red Devils. Similarly, he's currently the joint-third top scorer in the Premier League this season.

Provided he maintains consistency, he's most likely to be nominated for several individual awards in the league and beyond at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

