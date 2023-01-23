4 most in-form Premier League players right now (January 2023)

Arguably the most competitive football league in Europe, the Premier League is intense and always a joy to watch. The ongoing 2022-23 season has been no different, as we have witnessed numerous outstanding performances by several underdog teams.

Similarly, have also witnessed numerous outstanding displays by various players who have shown consistency in the league so far.

Hence, this article will look at four of the most in-form Premier League players right now (January 2023)

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Nick Pope (Newcastle United)

Nick Pope - Newcastle United v Fulham FC - 2022-23 Premier League campaign

Nick Pope is arguably one of the most underrated goalkeepers in Europe right now. However, his presence in goal and his goalkeeping mastery have been pivotal for Newcastle United.

Pope has only conceded 11 league goals this season and has kept five clean sheets in his last five games for the Magpies. Furthermore, he's the goalkeeper with the highest number of clean sheets registered in the league so far (12).

Squawka @Squawka Newcastle United have now kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season (12) than they have conceded goals (11).



Nick Pope. 🧱 Newcastle United have now kept more clean sheets in the Premier League this season (12) than they have conceded goals (11).Nick Pope. 🧱 https://t.co/sH8vvcJq70

Given his impressive run of form, he stands a good chance of winning the league's Golden Gloves, and it will be interesting to see if he can defeat other top-class goalkeepers like Aaron Ramsdale and David de Gea.

#3 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka -Arsenal FC v Manchester United - 2022-23 campaign

Bukayo Saka is arguably one of the most talented youngsters in Europe, and his presence in attack has been fruitful for the Gunners.

Saka has netted two goals in his last five appearances for Arsenal. Similarly, he has registered the joint second-highest joint number of assists in the league this season (7).

It can arguably be stated that his presence in attack is one of the many reasons why Arsenal are excelling in the league this season. Hence, the Englishman deserves to be credited for his performances, especially in the absence of Gabriel Jesus.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland - Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League 2022-23 campaign

Erling Haaland is arguably the most clinical striker in Europe this season, and his attacking contributions have improved Pep Guardiola's attack.

Haaland has netted four goals in his last five appearances for the Cityzens. Similarly, he has netted the most goals in the league this season (25).

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Just Erling Haaland outscoring last years' Premier League Golden Boot winners after *checks notes* 19 games 🤯 Just Erling Haaland outscoring last years' Premier League Golden Boot winners after *checks notes* 19 games 🤯 https://t.co/pHZE4wEp5S

The 22-year-old has outscored last season's Premier League Golden Boot winners in just 19 games.

The former Dortmund talisman remains a key player for Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#1 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford - Arsenal FC v Manchester United - 2022-23 campaign

Marcus Rashford is arguably one of the most clinical attackers currently in Europe, and his attacking intuition has been vital for the Red Devils.

Rashford has netted five goals in his last five appearances for Manchester United. Similarly, he's the club's current top scorer in the Premier League.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



He's scored 9 goals in 9 games RASHFORD HAS BEEN UNSTOPPABLE SINCE THE WORLD CUP!He's scored 9 goals in 9 games RASHFORD HAS BEEN UNSTOPPABLE SINCE THE WORLD CUP!He's scored 9 goals in 9 games 👏 https://t.co/dbQQhadKWa

Given his outstanding run of form, his presence in attack remains pivotal for Erik ten Hag, and it will be interesting to see if he maintains consistency.

