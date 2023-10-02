4 most in-form Premier League players (September 2023)

At this stage of the competition, the Premier League 2023-24 campaign has been marred with lots of dramatic results, as we've observed the emergence of fierce competition like never before among all the teams in the league.

When you take a straightforward look at the table, the top four spots are presently being occupied by Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Liverpool.

At the bottom half of the table, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United are the three clubs in the relegation zone.

While the second month in the Premier League 2023-24 campaign has been done and dusted, there are several players that topped several charts with their sterling performances.

Hence, this listicle will examine and rank the four most in-form Premier League players in the month of September 2023.

#4 Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United v Brentford FC - Premier League

At the heart of the Magpies defense, it can be asserted that Kieran Trippier has proven to be an intuitive and efficient attack-minded defender this season. He can also be seen as a key ingredient in the right flank for Eddie Howe.

With a blend of accurate crosses and creativity, the Englishman has registered four assists in his last four league games. Furthermore, he has registered the joint most assists in the league at this stage of the competition so far. Given his tremendous contributions as a full-back, he has to be credited for his immense level of professionalism.

#3 Son Heung-min

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Most notably, Son is finally firing on all cylinders in attack as he has risen to be the backbone of Spurs' attack in recent months. The South Korean forward can best be described as a forward who's quite quick and precise with the ball in attack.

His massive improvement in front of goal has seen him net six goals in his last four league games. Similarly, he's the second player with the most number of goals scored in the league so far (6). He has a decent chance of being crowned as the league's player of the month given the level of consistency that he has maintained.

#2 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Based on performance in recent weeks, there are only a few wingers that are currently better than the Englishman in Europe.

Saka has netted two goals and registered two assists in his last four league games for the Gunners. But the most important thing is that he has enhanced the quality of the attack, which has added the needed positivity to the team, especially in the early race for the title.

#1 Ollie Watkins

Hibernian v Aston Villa - UEFA Conference League Qualifying Play-Offs: First Leg

While he's not playing for one of the traditionally dominant big-name teams in the league, Watkins has rivaled and subjugated numerous big-money strikers in the league in recent months.

Watkins has netted four goals and registered one assist in his last four league games. Similarly, he registered his second hat-trick of the 2023-24 campaign last month. If he maintains consistency, he stands a promising chance of competing with attackers like Erling Haaland and Son Heung-Min for the league's Golden Boot.