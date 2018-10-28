El Clasico: 4 incredible stats that show that Lionel Messi is the King of the fixture

Barcelona v Real Madrid - La Liga

The term El Clásico was previously meant to refer to the matches between Barcelona and Real Madrid in the Spanish Championships, however, it was gradually modified to include any of the encounters between the two Spanish giants. It is one of the most viewed football matches in the world and the craze in the build-up to the game is second to none.

The rivalry has its roots in the differences between the backgrounds of both clubs, with Real Madrid representing Spanish origins and Barcelona representing Catalan nationalism. The El Clásico, as such, is more than just a game and it is a match that revolves around one of the fiercest rivalries of the world.

In total, 271 El Clásicos have been played till date, with Real Madrid winning 99 and Barcelona 112 (including friendlies). The biggest win recorded was in 1943, when Real Madrid won 11-1. However, in recent times, the El Clásico was a showcase of perhaps the biggest player rivalry in World Football ever - Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo left in the summer for Juventus, leaving a void in the fixture that would be hard to fill. To make matters worse, Lionel Messi is currently ruled out of the El Clásico on Sunday with a forearm fracture that was picked up in the game against Seville last weekend.

It means that the fixture further loses its charm because Lionel Messi has lit up the tie between the Spanish Giants over the years like no one has done before. This is what makes him the King of El Clásico and here are 4 incredible statistics that show why.

#4 Chances created

Real Madrid v Barcelona - La Liga

In his 38 appearances in El Clásico since his debut, Lionel Messi has created 68 chances in 38 games. It is a testament to a player who doesn't just score but also creates chances for his teammates.

As always, Messi is the heartbeat of Barcelona and his abilities are out of this world. As such, the fact that he creates almost 2 chances per El Clásico clearly shows how dominant Messi is in this tie.

To put matters in perspective, we could take a look at his direct rival. In comparison, Ronaldo has created just 15 chances in 30 games. Lionel Messi doesn't just score, he influences El Clásico like no other player.

