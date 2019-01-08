4 La Liga superstars who need to step up their performances

FC Barcelona superstar - Philippe Coutinho

The 2018/2019 La Liga campaign has been really interesting so far, featuring a lot of intensity as Spanish elite clubs go head-to-head against one another in the race for the prestigious crown.

While the competition has been set on fire by a number of incredible superstars who have been entertaining us with their fantastic abilities since the beginning of the term, there is also a category of players who have failed to impress with their performances in the Spanish top flight over the past few weeks.

Although these superstars have all proven their amazing talents in the division in the past, their outputs in recent weeks have failed to be convincing and they will need to step up their efforts in the La Liga right now in order to return to prominence.

Let's quickly take a look at 4 players who need to find their feet and get things rolling once again in the Spanish top flight at the moment:

#4 Diego Costa

The Atletico Madrid striker has been a mere shadow of himself this season

It has been a very difficult campaign for Atletico Madrid sharpshooter Diego Costa so far, with the Spanish International finding life very difficult at the Wanda Metropolitano at the moment, owing to his poor displays in front of goal since the beginning of the term.

After spending 3 and half years with Chelsea in the English Premier League following his move to London in the summer of 2014, Diego Costa decided to return to Spain and he played an influential role in Atletico Madrid's team during the previous term, bagging an amazing 7 goals and 6 assists in 23 appearances in all competitions.

However, the immensely physical striker has found it very tough to build upon that this season and his poor form has been a subject of big concern for the Rojiblancos. The Spaniard has only recorded an embarrassing 2 goals to his name in 14 appearances for the club in all competitions so far and he definitely needs to find his scoring boots to keep his place at the Wanda Metropolitano.

