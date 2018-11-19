4 LaLiga attackers who could compete for the Champions League Golden Shoe this season

Barcelona superstar - Lionel Messi

The UEFA Champions League has begun with great intensity this season and the tournament has lived up to its reputation as Europe's elite football competition, producing a lot of entertainment, plenty of surprises as well as a number of high-profile clashes.

While European powerhouses are busy in a hot battle as they chase glory in the coveted tournament, there is also an intense competition for the Champions League Golden Shoe among elite attackers from various divisions across the continent, including the La Liga.

The Spanish top flight produced some of the finest finishers the competition witnessed during the past few years, with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Junior, David Villa, Gonzalo Higuain, and Alexis Sanchez all making names for themselves in Europe while representing Spanish clubs during the past decade.

Although these superstars have left the LaLiga in search of green pasture elsewhere, the division still possesses other amazing attackers who are capable of competing for the Champions League Golden Shoe during the term. Below, we take a look at 4 of them.

#4 Gareth Bale

The Welshman has stepped up in recent weeks

It has not been a very impressive campaign for European champions Real Madrid so far this season following the departure of their talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus during the summer. However, Los Blancos have been fortunate that some of their superstars have turned up to bail them out in recent weeks including Welsh International, Gareth Bale.

The former Tottenham Hotspur superstar is raising his game to new heights this season, gradually taking on the responsibility as the main man at the Santiago Bernabeu and firing the Spanish giants in front of goal especially in the UEFA Champions League.

Bale is currently one of the most prolific attackers in the European tournament at the moment, bagging an excellent two goals to his name in three appearances as Los Blancos continue to fight for a spot in the knockout phase of the competition.

With such an explosive start, the Welshman has put himself among the few attackers who could put up a fight for the coveted Champions League Golden Shoe during the term.

