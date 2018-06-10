Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 lesser known players from World Cup favorites who can steal the spotlight

A lot of lesser known players will look to seize the opportunity in Russia to make a name for themselves on a global stage.

Kaustubh Pandey
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 14:49 IST
1.32K

Argentina v Haiti - International Friendly
Pavon has played five times for the Argentine senior side

Every World Cup sees the arrival of a superstar onto the global stage. It allows them the platform to make a name for themselves in the world in a manner that club football can't come close to doing. The world watches them enthral and dazzle, after all.

Thomas Muller's heroics in the 2010 FIFA World Cup will go down in history for being a prominent one. What James Rodriguez did for Colombia in 2014 attracted similar acclaim too. But with the World Cup just days away, there has to be a certain similar one this time around who will get the spotlight he deserves on a global scale.

We run the rule over lesser-known players from the big teams who can steal the spotlight in Russia this summer.

#4 Cristian Pavon

Cristian Pavon is not a household name in Argentina, let alone the world. Few know about this man from Cordoba, but for those who know who this man is, rate him very highly.

Just 22 currently, Pavon plies his trade with Boca Juniors in Argentina and his performances for the club have already attracted interest from clubs like Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona. An attacking midfielder by trade, Pavon also possesses the ability to play out wide on either of the flanks.

He made a jump into the senior team after having scored four times in just six appearances for the U-20 side and also because of his impressive tally for Boca Juniors. He scored six times and assisted 11 times in the Primera Division for his club and heads into the World Cup with some confidence.

He hasn't really been handed too many opportunities to shine for the senior side, but he'd love to seize this chance and make a name for himself on a more global stage than ever.

