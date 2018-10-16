×
4 Liverpool players who have been pleasant surprises so far this season

Divesh Merani
ANALYST
Feature
127   //    16 Oct 2018, 13:27 IST

Liverpool has enjoyed a decent start to the season.
Liverpool has enjoyed a decent start to the season.

Liverpool has started the season in fine form, entering the second international break of the season joint top of the Premier League. However, they have not really kicked into gear yet.

While the results have come, a lot of it has been down to solidity at the back rather than creativity and attacking force. Last season, the Reds were literally run by the front three of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

None of those three is in the most exciting form and they all will need to step it up sooner rather than later. That being said, there have been some real gems around the pitch for Liverpool this season.

Improvements have been made to the side, adding a real layer of solidity and toughness. The Reds have only conceded three league goals from eight games this season. To put that into perspective, they shipped in twelve goals by this stage last season.

While there seems to be a lack of creativity following the breakdown of Nabil Fekir's move, the injury to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the Naby Keita's failure to settle in quickly, there has been a bunch great performers who have done better than what most people have expected from them.

These are the players who were hardly considering for the starting 11 at the start of the season but have impressed. More so than most of the squad. Here are four Liverpool players who have pleasantly surprised us so far this season.

#4 Daniel Sturridge

Daniel Sturridge has already netted twice in the Premier League this season
Daniel Sturridge has already netted twice in the Premier League this season

At the end of last season, it looked like Daniel Sturridge's Liverpool career was dead and buried. He had moved to West Bromwich Albion on loan in an attempt to rediscover his goalscoring touch, but it went horribly wrong.

Sturridge got injured in next to no time and would not score a single goal for the Baggies. He returned to Liverpool following that failed loan spell with a major point to prove. The striker was mightily impressive in pre-season, prompting Jurgen Klopp to give him one last opportunity to salvage his Anfield career.

He made sure to grab it with both hands. Sturridge has scored four goals in all competitions and is currently the joint top scorer for Liverpool this season. Some of his goals have been crucial for the Reds, as he netted the opener in the thrilling 3-2 win over PSG.

Sturridge also scored a world-class goal to earn Liverpool a late point at former club Chelsea. He really has turned his fortunes around and could potentially play a huge role for the club over the course of this season.

1 / 4 NEXT
