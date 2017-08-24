5 Liverpool players who need to prove their worth this season

Here are 5 Liverpool players who really need to step up this season & prove their worth.

@pilania_gourav by Gourav Pilania Top 5 / Top 10 24 Aug 2017, 12:50 IST

Daniel Sturridge's Liverpool future is in his own hands

Liverpool's last season finish in top 4 means they will be playing in an extra competition which is the highly coveted UEFA Champions League. Liverpool missed the squad's depth at times last season in Premier League but Jurgen Klopp's men proved just enough to bag LFC the Champions League place.

With an extra competition on the head of Jurgen Klopp, it is only natural that there will be a lot of rotation and tinkering in the team, which suggests that not only will youngsters get a chance to be spotted, but the players who were left out on the bench for the majority of last season will also get their chances to prove their worth.

The summer transfer window has seen a few additions in the squad but LFC still doesn't have a fixed starting 11.

Here is a list of 5 players who need to prove their worth in what is likely their 'make-or-break' season.

#1 Daniel Sturridge

This season might very well be Sturridge's last at Liverpool

The list begins with a familiar name who divides the Liverpool fans' opinion like no player. The 27-year-old Daniel Sturridge surprisingly is still at Liverpool trying his level best to get it going in front of The Kop. Having missed the majority of the last season due to recurring injuries, this season is undoubtedly Sturridge's last at Anfield.

When Jurgen Klopp was asked about Daniel Sturridge during the pre-season, he said: "It’s the best condition since I came in. I came in on October 2015 and Daniel was not sure - I think he was probably injured. Last season after a tournament it’s always a short break. But he is now in good physical shape."

Sturridge's chip goal against Bayern Munich in pre-season showed what he is capable of but as soon as he scored the goal, he went down on the ground holding his thigh.

One thing about Daniel Sturridge is clear - his dynamic play gives Liverpool a whole different look, and the cutting edge that Daniel Sturridge provides is quite simply refreshing. If he manages to keep himself fit this season, he can re-ignite his Liverpool player otherwise there is no going back this time.