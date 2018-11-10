4 Liverpool players whose careers at the club is coming to a dead end

Liverpool v Sunderland - Premier League

Liverpool are among the most successful and most followed clubs in English football. Founded in 1892, the Reds won 18 league titles, five Champions League trophies, three UEFA Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, and 15 FA Community Shields.

However, they struggled to win trophies recently and were last crowned as the Premier League winners in 1990. Most of their struggles are down to their poor business in the transfer market and the signing of a number of players who are not good enough to play for a club that is regularly competing for the top honours.

Right on this note, here is the list of four current players whose career at the club is coming to a dead end.

#4 Alberto Moreno

Liverpool v FK Crvena Zvezda - UEFA Champions League Group C

Big things were expected from Alberto Moreno when he joined Liverpool from Sevilla for £12 million in the summer transfer window of 2014. However, he failed to live up to his hype and is currently struggling for his game time at the club.

Alberto Moreno was a first-team regular for Liverpool during his initial years and showed flashes of his attacking talents. However, the defensive side of the game was hugely criticized and he often left the Reds exposed on the left side of the defence. The Reds kept only 19 clean sheets in the 89 Premier League games that he played in.

The rise of Andrew Robertson last season completely isolated him from the Liverpool's first team set-up and he played just 16 Premier League games last season. He is yet to feature in a league game this season.

Alberto Moreno's contract with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of the current season and it is very unlikely that the Merseysiders will offer him a new contract. Though he is being linked with a move back to his former club Sevilla, Arsenal is also showing interest in signing him on a free transfer.

