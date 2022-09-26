4 managers who could replace Gareth Southgate as England head coach 

The England football team is currently on a rather disappointing run. It has come at the worst time for their manager Gareth Southgate, with the Qatar World Cup looming around the corner.

Their latest result was a 1-0 loss against Italy. It was yet another lackluster performance in the Nations League, which cemented their place at the bottom of the table.

The result also got the Three Lions relegated from the tournament.

A flurry of bad results in the competition (two draws and three defeats in five games) has left them bottom in a group where they lost twice to Hungary. Their second defeat saw them get hammered 4-0.

This is not a good sign for a squad as talented as the England team, heading into the World Cup.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Stewart Robson did NOT hold back on Gareth Southgate's managerial skills Stewart Robson did NOT hold back on Gareth Southgate's managerial skills 😬 https://t.co/qlICTpKU8S

While Southgate has done a decent job in rebuilding the spirit of the national team, recent results along with his football tactics has left a lot to be desired. Should Southgate be removed from his job as head coach, here are four options the FA can look at to lead England into the World Cup.

#4 Joachim Löw

Low could be an option to replace Southgate

A manager with a World Cup winning pedigree, Joachim Low is one of the finest coaches in international football. He recently quit his role as manager of the German national team (2021) and could be a viable candidate for the English job.

GOAL @goal



World Cup:

EUROs: 🥈

Wins: 124



The end of an era



#EURO2020 That was Joachim Low’s final game in charge of #GER World Cup:EUROs: 🥈Wins: 124The end of an era That was Joachim Low’s final game in charge of #GER World Cup: 🏆EUROs: 🥈Wins: 124The end of an era 👏#EURO2020 https://t.co/nyoEcdTVj7

Under his tenure, Germany won the 2014 World Cup and the 2017 Confederations Cup while making it to the latter stages of multiple tournaments.

#3 Brendan Rogers

Rogers is currently under pressure at Leicester City

The current Leicester City boss is another excellent candidate for the role. The former Liverpool and Celtic manager's attacking philosophy is a hit with many football purists.

Although the Foxes are currently in peril under his management, the blame can be deflected away from Rodgers due to the club's board's poor management in terms of player transfers.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LCFC Brendan Rodgers on his future: “I'll respect whatever the decision is. I think if you saw the first half you'll see the confidence and attacking play”. Brendan Rodgers on his future: “I'll respect whatever the decision is. I think if you saw the first half you'll see the confidence and attacking play”. ⚠️🔵 #LCFC https://t.co/soVYdWhPsX

His experience of handling big players while at Liverpool could come in handy if he is given the task of managing a squad like England.

#2 Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino is currenly without a job

Once a hot favorite for jobs at Real Madrid and Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino is currently without work after being sacked by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). earlier this summer.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has plenty of experience handling superstar footballers and getting them to play together. He is also an admirer of attacking football, something England lack in plenty under Southgate.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at OGC Nice. Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at OGC Nice. 🚨Mauricio Pochettino, 50, will wait for a top job in England, Spain or Italy and is not interested in taking the head coach role at OGC Nice. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/zHDZvBmBGq

Pochettino's knowledge of managing English players at Spurs and Southampton means that he is also likely to have allies in the Three Lions dressing room. In fact, the Three Lions' captain Harry Kane rose to prominence under the Argentine boss.

#1 Eddie Howe

Howe could be a decent option to replace Southgate

Newcastle United made a smart move in appointing Eddie Howe as head coach following their mega-money takeover last year.

The Magpies boss is an excellent man-manager who thrives at getting the best out of his players.

Newcastle have shown their effectiveness in the Premier League by securing results against big hitters in England. Howe, at 44, is entering the prime of his managerial career and could do well as England boss.

Howe's tactical flexibility will also allow England to experiment with their massively talented squad, something which Southgate has stopped doing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far