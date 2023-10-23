4 Manchester United players who could start against FC Copenhagen 

Manchester United will entertain FC Copenhagen in their third group stage match of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season. The game is slated to be played at Old Trafford on Tuesday (October 24).

The Red Devils are yet to secure a point in the competition this campaign as they are bottom of the Group A standings. Also, Copenhagen has been spongy as they have only registered one point, and they are ranked third in the Group A standings.

It's also key to mention that Manchester United need all three points in this clash if they intend to qualify for the round of 16.

On that note, this listicle will look at four players that Erik ten Hag could start in this encounter.

#4 Marcus Rashford

Even while lacking the much-needed end product in the attack this season, Marcus Rashford remains a key player on the left-wing for Manchester United.

If Rashford could combine properly with Rasmus Hojlund in attack, the pair could destabilize Copenhagen's defense.

#3 Scott McTominay

In the midfield currently, it can be mentioned that McTominay is the most in-form midfielder, having scored three goals in his last two appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

In a game like the above where Ten Hag's men will be needing players whose individual brilliance could decide the game, McTominay could be of great use given his exceptional vision and finishing mastery in front of goal. Hence, he's most likely to start together with Bruno Fernandes and Sofyan Amrabat in midfield.

#2 Raphael Varane

Going into this encounter, Varane is most likely to start given the limited number of available center-backs and his wealth of experience in the competition as well.

The French defender is highly intuitive with a commanding presence in defense.

Sould Varane put his defensive prowess to use, Copenhagen's attack could struggle to break the defensive set-up of the Red Devils.

#1 Rasmus Hojlund

Having netted three goals in two appearances in the competition so far, Hojlund could lead the line in attack, ahead of his striking partner, Anthony Martial.

The Danish forward has been clinical in the final third in this competition, as he's also the competition's joint top-scorer. Similarly, having featured for Copenhagen in the early days of his career, his familiarity with the club could be beneficial for the Red Devils in the final third.