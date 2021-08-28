4 Manchester United players who could suffer due to Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival

Manchester United announced last night that they have agreed a deal with Juventus for the return of Cristiano Ronaldo. It was the briefest yet most dramatic transfer saga of the summer. Manchester United hijacked Manchester City's move for Ronaldo and his arrival is the icing on the cake in a fantastic summer transfer window.

Cristiano Ronaldo doesn't solve all of Manchester United's problems

Manchester United should have ideally gone ahead and signed a defensive midfielder. But there's a very good chance that it wouldn't have happened before the end of the transfer window. As such, Ronaldo's is a great signing.

With Edinson Cavani reportedly set to miss out on a number of games due to his international commitments, having Ronaldo in the squad is a great boost. Having such a mentality monster in the dressing room will help raise the bar and improve the standards of the entire team.

The effect Ronaldo will have on some of Manchester United's youngsters could be profound. The Portuguese international will greatly improve Manchester United and it's hard to find a more dangerous attacking unit than that of the Red Devils' right now.

While Ronaldo's arrival is great news for the club and the fans, there are a few individuals who could be negatively affected by it.

Without further ado, let's take a look at four players who could suffer due to Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival.

#4 Daniel James

Manchester United v Leeds United - Premier League

Daniel James is perhaps the least technically refined forward in the Manchester United squad right now. But he is a workhorse who applies himself in training and is a tenacious presence on the pitch.

James is emblematic of the mentality that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to instill in his side and that's why the Welshman is very much a part of the team. Let's face it. James is a squad player. Unless there is a need to rotate or a specific job (like pegging defenders back with his pace for example) needs to be done, the 23-year-old doesn't start for Manchester United.

Ronaldo's arrival has definitely improved the Red Devils' attacking wealth. They have players like Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani who can play anywhere across the frontline.

They also have Jesse Lingard and Amad Diallo on their payroll as well. Suffice to say, Dan James has fallen further down the pecking order and we could see him feature even less in the near future. He is very likely to be restricted to being a bit-part player and that can greatly hamper his progress at a crucial stage in his career.

