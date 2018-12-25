4 most disappointing players for Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid won the FIFA Club World Cup for the third time in a row

Real Madrid embarked on a new era at the start of this season following the departures of two iconic figures. First Zidane resigned unceremoniously after guiding the club to her third consecutive Champions League crown and as if that wasn't bad enough, Ronaldo followed suit in an unforeseen record-breaking transfer to Juventus.

Los Blancos were expected to suffer a bit in their transition, as both men had left an indelible mark on the club's history, with Zidane having guided Real to her most successful period in recent years while Ronaldo in just nine seasons at the Bernabeu became arguably Real Madrid's greatest player of all time as well as their all-time record goalscorer.

While Real Madrid replaced Zinedine Zidane (albeit with disastrous consequences), there was no concerted effort to replace the otherwise unreplacable Ronaldo, as despite being linked with a host of proven goalscorers, Real did not sanction the purchase of a marquee galactico.

The season has gone below par thus far, which led to the termination of Julen Lopetegui's contract just 14 matches into it, as Madrid struggled for form and more worryingly goals and found themselves losing to opponents who were expected to be blown away.

Since Solari's appointment, some semblance of calm has been restored to the Bernabeu, but despite that, it has not all been smooth sailing. In this piece, we take a look at four players who are most culpable for Madrid's struggles this season.

#4 Sergio Ramos

Ramos has failed to lead Real Madrid from the back

The 31-year-old is widely regarded as the best centre-back in the world and rightly so, as the Spanish international has won just about everything there is to win at both international and club level.

Sergio Ramos has been an ultimate professional right from the time he was a teenager and while he might not be everyone's cup of tea due to his penchant for going over the line, it cannot be denied that Ramos is an on-field leader who leaves everything on the pitch and does everything in his power to ensure his team wins.

Ramos has always been known for his knack for scoring crucial goals and while his defending has not always been the best, Real Madrid largely got by with it because with Ronaldo around, they were always sure to get goals.

However, with the talismanic Portuguese now departed, Real's defence has been brought into sharp focus perhaps now more than ever as the goals have dried up at the other end, leading to Real dropping unnecessary points.

It is here that Sergio Ramos has flopped in his duties as skipper and leader of the defence, as he has failed to effectively marshal the defence, sometimes being at fault for some goals conceded by the club as he has often been beaten too easily or caught hopelessly out of position.

Real have conceded 19 goals from just 16 LaLiga matches which is worse than all but three of the top twelve teams and this is rather disappointing, considering that they have the presence of one of the all-time greats and if Real are to make a success of their season, Ramos must step up to the plate because as the oft-repeated saying goes, great defences win titles.

