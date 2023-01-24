4 Most in-form Premier League midfielders right now (January 2023)

In modern-day football, midfielders are charged with the responsibility of stabilizing the midfield as well as providing assists for their attacking counterparts.

In the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign, we've witnessed several amazing performances from numerous midfielders across various teams.

Hence, this article will look at four of the most in-form midfielders in the Premier League right now (January 2023).

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United)

The Brazilian might not have decent scoring numbers like several midfielders in the league but his presence has improved the overall quality of Newcastle United's midfield.

Guimarães has netted three goals and has registered three assists in 17 league appearances this season. The Magpies have kept four clean sheets in the last five games that he featured in. This could be down to his ability to stabilize the defensive part of the midfield and also to properly shield his backline.

The 25-year-old is arguably one of the most impressive summer signings in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Arguably one of the best defensive midfielders in the footballing world, Casemiro is defensively sensible and his ability to stabilize the midfield is remarkable. Ever since he joined the Red Devils last summer, it can be stated that his presence and experience have brought needed balance to the midfield.

Casemiro has netted two goals and has registered three assists in 16 league appearances for the Red Devils so far. Similarly, Manchester United have kept two clean sheets in the last five games that he has featured in.

The 30-year-old deserves to be credited for his amazing performances so far and his presence in midfield remains key for Erik ten Hag.

#2 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian international is one of the most consistent players in the league and his creativity is second to none.

De Bruyne has netted three goals and registered 11 assists so far. Similarly, he's the player with the highest number of assists in the league this season.

Manchester City have kept two clean sheets in the last five games that he has featured in and he remains a key player for Pep Guardiola in attack.

#1 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

The Norwegian is arguably the most in-form midfielder currently in the league and his attacking intuition has been significant for the Gunners.

Odegaard has netted eight goals and registered five assists in 18 Premier League appearances this season. His attacking prowess has helped the Gunners in winning crucial games.

Arsenal have kept two clean sheets in the last five games that he has featured in and his presence in midfield remains crucial for Mikel Arteta.

