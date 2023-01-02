4 Most in-form Premier League players (December 2022)

In the aftermath of the 2022 FIFA World Cup competition, the Premier League resumed its footballing activities. We have so far witnessed several amazing displays from numerous players who have picked up from where they left off before the World Cup break.

As such, this article will look at the four most in-form Premier League players in the month of December 2022.

Without further ado, let's look at them.

#4 Ivan Toney (Brentford)

Ivan Toney - Manchester City v Brentford FC - PL 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably one of the best natural strikers currently in Europe and his finishing proficiency is remarkable.

Toney has netted two goals in his last two Premier League games and is also Brentford's top scorer in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

In the 2021-22 Premier League campaign, he netted 12 goals in 34 appearances. Toney has so far netted 12 goals in only 16 league appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Statman Dave



🏟️ 34 games

12 goals



Ivan Toney in the Premier League in 2022/23 (so far):



🏟️ 16 games

12 goals



Given his impressive run of form, he could be on the radar of several top teams next season and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

Given his impressive run of form, he could be on the radar of several top teams next season and it will be interesting to see if he remains consistent.

#3 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Marcus Rashford - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - PL 2022-23 campaign

The Englishman is arguably one of the best-performing attackers in the footballing world this season and his attacking prowess has been pivotal for Erik ten Hag.

Rashford has netted two goals in his last two league appearances and is also Manchester United's top scorer in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign.

Football Daily

The 25-year-old recently equaled the record for the most match-winning goals scored by a substitute in the league's history (5).

Sky Sports Premier League



The joint-top most match-winning goals as a substitute in Premier League history Marcus Rashford entering the history booksThe joint-top most match-winning goals as a substitute in Premier League history Marcus Rashford entering the history books 🔥The joint-top most match-winning goals as a substitute in Premier League history💪 https://t.co/V57UCMZZly

It will be interesting to see if he remains consistent and can help his team in achieving a much-needed top-four finish in the league.

#2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland - Manchester City v Everton FC - PL 22-23 campaign

The Norwegian has arguably been the best Premier League signing in recent years and his intuition in the final third of the pitch has been remarkable.

Haaland has netted three goals in his last two league games and is currently the league's top scorer.

The 22-year-old now holds the record for the most goals scored by a Premier League player in the first half of a season (21).

The Manchester City striker is most likely to win the league's golden boot and it will be interesting to see how his form continues.

#1 Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal)

Martin Odegaard - Arsenal FC v West Ham United - PL 2022-23 campaign

The Norwegian's fine form is one of the reasons why Arsenal have remained consistent this season and his vision in midfield has been crucial for Mikel Arteta.

Odegaard has netted one goal and registered three assists in his last two league games. Furthermore, he is currently Arsenal's top scorer in the ongoing 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

AfcVIP⁴⁹

The 24-year-old remains a key player and his consistency is important for the Gunners in the title race.

