4 Most Successful Dutch Players to grace the Premier League

Dutch has a rich pedigree in world football, with the north-western European nation producing some of the greatest players ever to play the game

Since its inception in 1992, Premier League has played host to number World class players from all around the globe. Dutch has a rich pedigree in world football, with the north-western European nation producing some of the greatest players ever to play the game. Johan Cruyff, Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard, and Marco van Basten, are some of the greatest from the Oranje nation.

Some of the great Dutch footballers of 90s and early twenty-first century have plied their trade in the premier league. This article intends to list some top Dutch performer and their achievements, in English football.

Jaap Stam was a rock in the defence for Manchester United

Jaap Stam was a rock in defense for Manchester United from 1998 to 2001, thus helping Red Devils win three back-to-back premier league titles and a Champions League. He would have surely achieved more success if weren't for his bust-up with Sir Alex Ferguson.

Arjen Robben helped Chelsea win two premier league titles. His pace, dribbling and finishing skills made him one of the most feared wingers in the world. But he spent only three seasons at Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid. Since then he has achieved a lot of success playing in Germany for Bayern Munich.

#4 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United's most prolific goal scorer!

The Dutch scoring machine, Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a highly prolific goal scorer. A poacher with excellent positional awareness, footballing intelligence, movement off the ball, physical strength and clinical finishing made him one the best center-forward of his time. at a reported transfer fee of £19 million in 2001.

The Dutchman played five seasons at United scoring 150 goals in 219 appearances including six hat-tricks.

With 38 goals, he is still the club's second all-time European goalscorer behind Wayne Rooney.

Van Nistelrooy won the premier league golden boot as well as player of the season award in 2002/03 season.

