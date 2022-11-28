The ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has already witnessed some remarkable records being set by some players.

Notably, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first men's player to score at five FIFA World Cups following his strike against Ghana. Messi, on the other hand, became the first men's player to assist in five World Cups.

While the competition is still very much in its early stages, with more games to play, a couple of records could still be equalled or broken.

As such, this article will take a look at four possible national team records that could be broken or equalled in Qatar.

#4 Most appearances for France national team (142 games)

Lloris could surpass Liliam Thuram's appearance record in Qatar

A record that looks very much set to be broken at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is one of the most appearances for the French national team.

The record is currently being held by former French international Lilian Thuram. The highly-rated defender played a combined total of 142 games for Les Bleus during his international career.

However, Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is set to be the man to not just equal but also set a new appearance record for France.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper made his 141st appearance for the French national team during their 2-1 victory against Denmark on November 26. He is currently one game behind Thurman's all-time record for France.

Lloris could equal the all-time appearance record should he feature in France's last Group D game against Tunisia.

France have already ensured qualification for the Round of 16. Hence, another appearance by the shot-stopper will set a new national team record for Les Bleus.

#3 England's all-time top scorer record (53 goals)

Kane is two goals behind Rooney as England's all-time top scorer

Another national team record that looks very much possible to be broken or at least equalled in Qatar, is the all-time top scorer's record for England.

The current record holder is former England international Wayne Rooney, who scored a total of 53 goals for the Three Lions during.

Despite holding the record for quite some time, Rooney looks set to relinquish his crown soon. He is currently being followed by England captain Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur striker has so far scored a total of 51 goals for the Three Lions of England after just 77 appearances.

Kane will require two goals at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar to equal Rooney's record. He will also need another to set a new all-time goal-scoring record for England.

The 28-year-old striker is still in search of his first goal in the competition after two games. However, his pedigree in front of the goal suggests that it wouldn't be long before he gets on the scoresheet for England.

He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and will look to open his account in Qatar soon.

England are currently top of Group B with four points and a game in hand against Wales. A possible qualification for the round of 16 could buy Kane more time to equal or surpass Rooney's all-time goal record.

#2 Brazil's all-time top scorer's record (77 goals)

Neymar against Serbia: Group G - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Legendary Brazilian icon Pele still holds the all-time goal-scoring record for his national team Brazil, despite hanging up his boots several years ago. He scored a combined total of 77 goals in 92 appearances for the Brazilian national team.

However, his long-standing record could be broken at the ongoing FIFA World Cup. Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar Jr. is currently two goals behind the Brazil legend.

The only major setback for the 30-year-old forward is his ankle injury, which has ruled him out of the entire group stages in Qatar.

Neymar is, however, expected to return for the round of 16 should Brazil secure qualification from group G. A win against Switzerland today (November 28) would be more than enough to secure their passage into the next round of the competition.

#1 France's all-time top scorer's record

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

French striker Olivier Giroud made history at the ongoing FIFA World Cup after he equalled France's all-time top scorer's record against Australia.

The record before now was held by veteran striker Thierry Henry, who scored a total of 51 goals after 123 appearances for the French national team.

Giroud drew level with Henry after bagging a spectacular brace in France's 4-1 victory against Australia in their opening Group D fixture.

The 36 year-old striker could go a step further by surpassing the joint goal-scoring record.

France are currently through to the round of 16 and also have a game to spare in Group D. This could buy Giroud enough time to score at least one goal and thus set a new all-time goal-scoring record for Les Bleus.

