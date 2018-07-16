Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 of Real Madrid's top transfer targets this summer 

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Real Madrid has established itself as the one of the strongest clubs on this planet after winning a plethora of titles on a constant basis. They are the most successful team in the UEFA Champions League having won it 13 times.

They have won the Champions League in 4 out of the last 5 competitions. This has been possible due to some extraordinary players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

They had the famed striking triumvirate in the form of BBC, Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. However, the trio have been broken with Ronaldo completing his move to Juventus from Los Blancos.

Gareth Bale has been linked with a move away from Real, with Manchester United leading the race to lure him away to The Theatre of Dreams. Benzema could also move out with Napoli and Tottenham Hotspur interested in him.

Real Madrid has come to life in the transfer market over the duration of the last week or so as they lost their talisman Ronaldo. Los Blancos are looking to shake up their squad this summer and bring in some top superstars.

As is expected, they have been linked with several superstars, in this article we look at Real Madrid's top 4 transfer targets this summer.

#4 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

Serbia v Brazil: Group E - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

The Serbian is one of the hottest properties in football right now. He has made a name for himself as one of the best midfielders in the world.

In the 35 Serie A matches for Lazio last season, he scored 12 goals and contributed with 4 assists. He has attracted a lot of interest from top clubs like Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea.

He is valued at about €110 million by his club Lazio. Although it is a hefty price, Savic has the ability to return every penny on the investment due to his superb skills. Moreover, he is only 23 years old and could be a long term investment.

However Los Blancos will need to act fast if they are to sign him before United or Chelsea. According to calciomercato, Real Madrid is preparing an offer of €120 million to lure the Lazio talisman to Real Madrid.

He could become a Galactico and Madrid will look to sign him to make up for Ronaldo's absence.

All stats via transfermarkt

