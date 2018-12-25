4 overpaid footballers in the Premier League right now

Football is one of the richest sports in the world, and there is no wonder that a few of the footballers earn a hefty amount of wages. There are players who are terribly underpaid despite their effective contributions and consistency for the club, and there some who are insanely overpaid for their services.

Before you raise questions, Leo Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr, etc are the highest paid footballers in Europe, but cannot be considered overpaid because of their unbelievable quality and the number of goals they score on a consistent basis.

In the Premier League, players like Kevin De Bruyne and David De Gea earns a huge salary but their performances justify the hefty amount they are being paid. The names included in this article are of those players, who have been pretty inconsistent and inefficient for their side, yet are on staggering contracts.

#4 Henrikh Mkhitaryan (£180,000 per week)

The Armenian playmaker joined the Gunners just last year, in a swap deal which included one of Arsenal's best players, Alexis Sanchez. The swap sent shockwaves across the world and Manchester United fans were delighted to know the news, as Sanchez was one of the best in the Premier League back then.

Arsene Wenger, in return, had to settle with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who was on a bad spell at the Manchester club. But Mkhitaryan signed a healthy contract with the Gunners, that saw him earning nearly £180k a week, much more than Kolasinac, Bellerin, Torreira, Leno, etc who have been much more clinical and impressive than the Armenian.

To add more to it, Henrikh Mkhitaryan stays with the Gunners till 2021, and the burden of an exorbitant wage bill will create many problems for the Arsenal board in the future.

