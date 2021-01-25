4 players Manchester United need to offload

Manchester United have some serious talent in their squad but a few areas need special attention and certain players have to be replaced.

The Premier League demands a lot from the players in terms of fitness and persistence. The best teams have stacked rosters to cope up with fixture congestion and fatigue in their squad. But where do Manchester United stand in this regard?

The Red Devils are in a tough spot when it comes to depth. Despite the likes of Edinson Cavani and Donny Van de Beek available on the bench, the team has a lot of deadwood that they need to get rid of.

Here are a few players Manchester United should look to offload as soon as possible.

#4. Marcos Rojo

Rojo is yet to feature in first-team football this season.

Marcos Rojo was signed by Manchester United in 2014. Being injury-prone, his career has stagnated and he is now sidelined with a calf problem.

With his date of return not known, Manchester United are short on options if any of the first-team defenders suffer an unfortunate injury. Due to the lack of opportunities, the team has already lost Timothy Fosu-Mensah to Bayer Leverkusen.

Rojo is yet to feature in first-team football this season and the club will be looking to sell him in the current window or in the summer.

#3. Jesse Lingard

Is Lingard's time at the club over?

Jesse Lingard was a key player for United in seasons gone by, but the English forward has failed to impress under current boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. His game time has reduced as Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Mason Greenwood have impressed this season. The 28-year-old is yet to feature in a league game season.

Lingard should be looking for a move to a club where he will get regular playing time. Manchester United have way too much firepower in their attack and the player is surplus to requirements.

# 2. Sergio Romero

Romero is no longer the second-choice goalie at the club.

Sergio Romero is probably the most reliable goalkeeper one can turn to in difficult games. The Argentine was in an adequate rotation with David de Gea until last season. With the arrival of Dean Henderson at the club, Romero's playing time has significantly reduced.

The Argentine international is a quality player which Manchester United have failed to use because of the form of David de Gea and Dean Henderson. A player of his caliber should be starting regularly and Romero should look for game time elsewhere.

#1. Daniel James

Daniel James has failed to impress at Manchester United.

This might seem like a surprise entry on this list but the winger has been showing a steady decline with every passing match-week.

James was signed with much enthusiasm in 2019, with pundits labelling him as the next Gareth Bale. However, the 23-year-old has a long way to go in his development. While his pace is impressive, James has to work on his hold up play and crossing.

Manchester United already have Amad Diallo, Facundo Pellistri and Mason Greenwood competing for James' position alongside Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. He should be loaned to a lower-ranked club to gain some much-needed experience.