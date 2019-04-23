4 players Arsenal should sell this summer

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 317 // 23 Apr 2019, 13:53 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal will need to make changes this summer

Despite criticism that he has received from some quarters this season, many would argue that Unai Emery has done a good job as manager of Arsenal this season.

It was always going to take time for Emery to make his mark at the Emirates, after Arsene Wenger was in charge at the club for so long. The Frenchman held the top job at Arsenal for 22 years, and built the club very much in his image, and it was always going to take time for Emery to change that.

Despite a tough start, and limited transfer funds available to him, Emery has got the Gunners on the brink of a top four finish, as well as guiding them to a Europa League semi-final, where they will come up against Valencia.

Things haven’t always been simple for Emery however. Arsenal’s away form in particular has been woeful, and they have won just twice away from home in the Premier League since the turn of the year, and kept just one away clean sheet all season, away at ten-man Watford last week.

Emery will certainly want to strengthen his squad in the summer. He will be concerned by their defensive frailties, and will also need to replace Juventus-bound Aaron Ramsey in the centre of the park.

He may need to sell players to raise the funds though, and here are four players he should let leave the Emirates this summer.

#1 Carl Jenkinson

Jenkinson has made just two Premier League appearances this season

It’s almost a surprise that Jenkinson is still at Arsenal. The full back joined the club in 2011, but has never held down a place in the team, and has had three separate loan spells away from the Emirates, two with West Ham United, and one with Birmingham City.

He was a surprise inclusion in Arsenal’s XI for the 3-2 home defeat to Crystal Palace on Sunday, making just his second league appearance of the season.

It is time now for Arsenal to let Jenkinson leave the club, as he clearly isn’t at the standard they need if they are to return to the Champions League. When he returns from injury, Hector Bellerin will undoubtedly be first choice right back, with Stephan Lichtsteiner acting as an experienced backup option, which will surely make Jenkinson surplus to requirements. After eight years with the North London club, the time has come for Jenkinson to be moved on.

1 / 4 NEXT