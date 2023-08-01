4 players who have been impressive for Barcelona in pre-season

Barcelona have found themselves in a transition period. After the mismanagement of the club by the former board, there have been a lot of departures including those of veterans like Busquets, Piqué, and Messi due to their financial crisis.

The club is trying to stay relevant in Europe and the Spanish La Liga. They have been able to sign a couple of players and have promoted others to the first team. With a lot of young talents in the squad, anticipation is building up to see how well the club will live up to fans' expectations.

The ongoing pre-season will give head coach Xavi Hernandez an idea of players who could potentially have a great season. However, we have curated a list of four players who have been impressive for the Catalan club so far in the ongoing pre-season tour.

1. Abde Ezzalzouli

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

Abde had a good campaign on loan at Osasuna last season, scoring four goals and providing two assists. He carried that form to the under-23 Africa Cup of Nations where he played a crucial role for Morocco to win the title. He was part of the top goalscorers in the competition with three goals.

There are speculations that Xavi likes him a lot and would prefer if he doesn’t leave Barcelona this summer. The Moroco international has already agreed personal terms with Real Betis, but recent developments concerning the transfer of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain could force the club to keep him.

Against Arsenal, he showed flashes of brilliance and what he is capable of doing. He has impressive ball skills and deadly pace and can cause havoc at the left-wing position. Abde's excellent run and cross created the opening chance that enabled Lewandowski to score against Arsenal.

2. Ferran Torres

FC Barcelona v Cadiz CF - LaLiga Santander

Ferran Torres signed for Barcelona in the winter transfer window of 2022. He made a very good first impression scoring crucial goals for Blaugrana.

Last season was however largely underwhelming for the Spanish international but he looks determined to turn his situation around this season. We all know what a prime Ferran Torres can do and he has been putting in a lot of effort recently to regain his confidence. Ferran Torres has been impressive this pre-season, scoring against Arsenal and Real Madrid.

3. Frenkie de Jong

FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander

While last season was very good for De Jong, he has continued to push the bar and has been excellent in pre-season for Barcelona.

The Netherlands international initially struggled but has found his footing under head coach Xavi. He enjoys a free role at the base of the midfield and has so far shown he is excellent at what he does.

Against Real Madrid, he had a 92% pass accuracy, winning duels and creating chances. Against Arsenal, his performance was one of the positives that Barca took away from the game.

4. Alejandro Balde

Arsenal v FC Barcelona - Pre-Season Friendly

Balde was the breakout star from La Masia last season and has continued his fine form for the senior team. Balde has arguably been Barca‘s best player so far in pre-season. His movement on that left-hand side of the pitch has been crucial defensively and in attack.

The young Spanish left-back displaced club legend Jordi Alba last season and is now an undisputed starter in Barcelona's first 11. The teen has a lot of potential and from what we have seen so far in pre-season, this could be a really good season for him.