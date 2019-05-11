4 players Liverpool could sell this summer

Liverpool players celebrate during their recent 3-2 away Premier League win over Newcastle

Liverpool are witnessing one of the finest seasons in their history. The resilient Reds pulled off a sensational comeback at Anfield against Barcelona in their Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday, which sees them reach the UCL final for the second successive campaign.

They will face Premier League rivals Tottenham with an opportunity to right last year's wrongs on June 1 in Madrid. Although they remain alive in this season's Premier League title race too, they need an unlikely favour from Brighton - as well as a home win over Wolves this weekend, if Jurgen Klopp's men are to lift domestic silverware this term.

The 2018/19 campaign has been a memorable one, where many players have stepped up with matchwinning performances when called upon. Whether that be Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sadio Mane, goalkeeper Alisson or even Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi in from the cold, the Reds have proven their mettle with the pressure at its highest.

However with that being said, there are still some players within the senior squad who have seen an unfavourable turn in their fortunes in the 2018/19 campaign and lost their place in the squad.

Liverpool may not be in for too many acquisitions, but will be expecting some departures over the next few months. With that in mind, let's take a look at four players who the Reds could sell this summer:

#4 Alberto Moreno

Moreno on a rare appearance during Liverpool's Champions League group stage fixture

Since Andrew Robertson's arrival at Anfield, Alberto Moreno lost his left-back berth and it doesn't appear as though he'll ever earn it back again. The Scottish international has continued to prove his worth, eventually cementing his place as one of Klopp's first starters.

With academy fullback Adam Lewis coming through the ranks and hoping to fight for a place on the substitutes' bench, Moreno's exit might become imminent this summer.

The Spanish left-back has made just five appearances (all comps) this term and could be set to depart Merseyside. Recent reports insist Portuguese giants Benfica are lining up a move for the out-of-favour defender once this campaign is complete.

#3 Loris Karius

Karius during a pre-season friendly against Torino, prior to his loan move to Besiktas this term

Loris Karius made a loan move to Turkish side Besiktas last summer after a nightmare display in last year's Champions League Final against Real Madrid in Kiev. Liverpool's blockbuster signing of Alisson Becker, who has been consistently impressive this term, means that Karius' opportunity to regain his starting berth are increasingly slim - not least given the financial outlay (£66.8m) Klopp paid for the Brazilian.

Alisson is expected to be their first-choice goalkeeper for seasons to come and with young backup goalkeeper Kelleher impressing Jurgen Klopp, the German may be looking to secure a permanent departure from Merseyside this summer. Recently, Karius himself was insistent that he wants to remain at Besiktas after a recent surge in his performance levels.

