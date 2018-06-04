4 players Liverpool could target from the relegated PL teams

Jurgen Klopp needs to work hard this summer.

Liverpool enjoyed a successful 2017-2018 campaign, finishing runner-ups to Real Madrid in the Champions League and also finishing in the Top 4 in the Premier League.

However, the Reds suffered many injury setbacks during the course of the season and their squad looked thin compared to their rivals. To address this issue, Jurgen Klopp has already signed Fabinho from the French club, AS Monaco.

They are linked with players like Nabil Fekir and the media is also tipping the Brazillian goalkeeper, Allison to join their camp in the next few days.

Liverpool has become an attractive destination for players after their recent showings in the Champions League and many big players are likely to become a part of Jurgen Klopp's revolution at the club. However, there are many players from the relegated PL clubs who are capable of playing for the top-flight clubs. Klopp might as well target these players in order to fill in the holes in the Liverpool squad at cheaper prices.

Let us look at four such players Liverpool could target.

#4 Xherdan Shaqiri

Xherdan Shaqiri is a Champions League winner

The Swiss international was linked heavily with Liverpool in the summer transfer window of 2014 but Bayern Munich blocked his potential move to the Merseyside.

However, following Stoke City's relegation from the Premier League, Xherdan Shaqiri will be looking for a move away from the club and Liverpool can sign him for a cut-price deal this summer.

Quick, direct and ambipedal, Shaqiri has just about every skill that is needed to play for a big club and will be a perfect back-up for Liverpool's wingers. His speed and technical ability will complement Jurgen Klopp's style at the club and a healthy competition for the places in the team will only get the best out all the players.

The Switzerland international played 83 times for the Potters in the Premier League scoring 15 goals. He likes to shoot from the distance and scored a number of belters during his time at the bet365 Stadium.

Clubs like Tottenham, Everton, and Southampton have all been linked with him over the past few weeks and the Reds need to act faster in order to secure the services of the talented attacker.