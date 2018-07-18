4 players Liverpool should sell this summer

Liverpool must make space for fresh blood by getting rid of the deadwood.

Liverpool start each season with the aim of winning the Premier League title, so why do they manage to fall short of that target every time? There are many factors at play that could be to blame, but in order for a fresh, new era to begin, Klopp needs to turn inwards and take a long, hard look at the current Liverpool squad and offload as much of the dead weight as he can.

Recent additions have included Naby Keita and Fabinho, who will both easily strengthen the midfield for the upcoming campaign, but what about the players that lurk in the reserves, or warm the bench, without much chance of getting game time, surely they should be moved on, right?

Here are four Liverpool players that should be sold this summer:

#4 Lazar Markovic

Lazar Markovic

In 2014, Liverpool paid Benfica £22.5m for what they believed to be the next big thing: Lazar Markovic.

The Serbian right-winger enjoyed an initial spell of good form which saw him feature 19 times in the Premier League 2014-15 season, scoring twice and setting up a goal.

However, the season-long loan to Fenerbahce agreed upon at the end of that season would mark the beginning of the end for Markovic, as he has been sent out on loan at the start of every season since then.

Markovic is widely regarded by Liverpool fans as a flop that they'd like to see the back of, as it's clear to everyone that he's not going to find a place in the side anytime soon. And with the recent arrival of Xherdan Shaqiri, his task of breaking into the first eleven has become even harder.

Where might Lazar Markovic go?

Reports in Italy have all stated that Udinese are prepared to take the 24-year-old off of Liverpool's hands this summer, but the chances of the Reds recouping the £20m they spent on him is looking virtually impossible. Transfermarkt value Markovic at £7.2m.

