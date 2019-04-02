4 Players Manchester United Must Build Around Going Forward



Whilst the season started very poorly for Manchester United, the appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has instilled a renewed sense of optimism around Old Trafford. They still have plenty to play for this season, currently just behind Spurs for 4th place and set to kick off a Champions League Quarter Final with Barcelona.

That said, compared to past United teams, this recent run has been fairly poor. They’ve been thoroughly outclassed by their Manchester neighbours for the past 6 seasons and also sit comfortably behind this current Liverpool side.

Admittedly, it’s not all doom and gloom for United. They have ample financial resources, a manager that is backed by the supporters, and several key young players to build around. I’ll take a look at 4 players who could form part of the next United title-winning side.

#4 David De Gea

Having been one of the premier keepers in world football over the past half-decade, big Dave is definitely someone United need to keep hold of. He has been United’s main man in between the sticks since 2011, making over 350 appearances in the process.

Despite this wealth of experience, he remains only 28 years of age. With many keepers playing well into their late 30’s in recent seasons, De Gea likely has close to another decade at the top.

Renowned for his excellent reflexes and shot-stopping ability, things could’ve gotten a lot worse for United with a different keeper. His stay at Old Trafford hasn’t been without controversy, with consistent transfer rumours linking him to both Real Madrid and PSG.

Regardless of these transfer rumours, Man United won’t be able to simply go out and replace a player of De Gea’s quality. As they usher in a new era under Solskjaer, expect De Gea to be a future United captain.

