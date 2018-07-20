4 players Manchester United should sell this summer

B. Roberts FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR

It goes without saying that a team as good as Manchester United should be winning the title without any trouble. But the fact that they struggle and falter each year is an indication that something has gone wrong within the club. It is the squad itself that is in need of a shakeup before anything else, though, and here's why.

While Mourinho brings in superstars from all around the globe to bolster the United team, he seems to forget how many spaces are filled by the deadwood - players that aren't likely to get a spot in the first team anytime soon, or simply aren't good enough. These are the individuals that need to be cut loose in order to save both money and time. Their absence frees up a spot for someone more deserving.

A club with the calibre of Manchester United should have a team filled to the brim with stars, not just a few good players thrown into a mediocre squad. Look at the competition's teams: Chelsea, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs have all worked hard to offload dead weight and start fresh, and it's clearly worked very well for them. It's about time that United do the same.

Here are five players Manchester United should sell this summer.

#4 Joel Pereira

Manchester United Players return to Pre-Season Training

Already 22 years old, Joel Pereira is still yet to reach the level he was predicted to have reached by this point in his career. He's fourth choice goalkeeper at United, behind DeGea, Romero and new signing Lee Grant. Everybody knows how slim his chances of getting game time at United are, and so either a loan offer should be considered or United should offload him once and for all, as he still has a very long way to go before he could even be considered for the first team.

Pereira played in goal for United once in September 2017, which was a cup tie against Burton Albion. He conceded a last-minute goal and hasn't had any game time since then.

There's no doubt that Pereira shows promise, but in order for him to realise his potential, he needs a move away from such a huge club as Manchester United to a side where he can be first choice and start his career properly.

Where might Joel Pereira go?

According to ESPN, Pereira is wanted by La Liga sides Real Betis, Sevilla and Real Sociedad, as well as Torino, Atalanta and Fiorentina in Serie A. With a price tag of just £1m, Pereira could be a bargain deal for these types of teams. It's just prising him away from United that will be the most difficult part.

