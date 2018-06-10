3 players Manchester United should target this summer

The transfer window has opened in England and here are four players the Red Devils should target this summer.

While a 2nd-place finish in the Premier League wouldn't usually be seen as a particularly bad season for Manchester United, the fact that it was a trophyless campaign made it much more disappointing.

A premature last 16 exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Sevilla was frustrating, to say the least, for Red Devils fans, and one of the most boring FA Cup finals of recent times, which they lost, made matters even worse.

It seems as though Jose Mourinho has done enough to hold onto his job for now but a similar season next time around won't guarantee that. With Liverpool and Manchester City strengthening their sides already, United must catch up.

Upon finishing the World Cup with Brazil in Russia in six weeks' time, Fred will join up with the 13-time Premier League champions after signing from Shakhtar for £55 million this week. Diogo Dalot has also signed, from Porto, and the 19-year-old will train at the Aon Training Complex in the next days. Here are four other players they should look at over the summer.

#3 Raphael Varane

The defensive frailties of Phil Jones and Chris Smalling have been highlighted on a number of occasions over the last few years and with Eric Bailly being injured for long periods of last term, a new centre-back is needed at Old Trafford.

One player that should be on top of the list is Raphael Varane, who admitted that he snubbed a move to United in 2011 in favour of a move to Mourinho's Real Madrid. That shows the admiration of the defender towards the Portuguese manager which could help to secure a summer transfer.

Alongside Bailly, the 25-year-old has the potential to form a formidable partnership in United's push for a long-awaited title win. With the solidity of David de Gea behind them, it would be every striker's nightmare to face such a strong trio. Everything should be done to bring the Frenchman to the red half of Manchester and at just over £50 million, it could be a fantastic deal.