4 players Manchester United will rely on to overcome Watford

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.34K   //    13 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The tables will be turned this weekend when third-placed Watford, unbeaten in the Premier League so far, welcome 10th placed Manchester United at Vicarage Road. Watford are currently enjoying their best start to the league season in the history of the club, winning all 4 of their opening games, scoring 9 goals and conceding just 3. Manchester United, on the other hand, have lost 2 games already, conceding 7 goals so far and scoring 6. Against Burnley, United had 21 shots, with 9 of them on target. They enjoyed 54% possession and attempted 513 passes with 85% accuracy. However, the Hornets are an entirely different proposition.

This season, Watford have registered 48 shots, 13 less than United, however, 19 of those have been on target, compared to United’s 23, which is the reason why they have scored 3 more goals. 2 of their goals have been from outside the box, while all of United’s goals have been from inside the area. They have 77 tackles to United’s 55 and 65 interceptions to United’s 37, which is the reason for their compactness. Against Tottenham last weekend, Watford had 7 shots, 3 of them on target and scored 2 goals. Yet they had only 34% possession and attempted just 289 passes with 64% accuracy. This Watford side is drilled to be efficient and will be very hard to break down.

United, however, have the squad and the manager to make this happen. Yet, there are 4 players who will be crucial for Manchester United’s success at Watford and we discuss them here today.

Note: Luke Shaw has been United’s standout performer this season and would certainly have made this list, however, the left-back picked up an injury while on International duty, which puts his involvement in doubt and hence he misses out.

#4 Victor Lindelof

Manchester United v Leicester City - Premier League

The Manchester United defence has looked jittery since the start of the season and while none of the defenders in question have looked stable, Lindelof has quietly managed to assert his playing style in the team. He already looks like an upgrade from last season, courtesy a strong 2018 FIFA World Cup and he brings one attribute to the United defence that has been a glaring miss for a couple of seasons now – quality on the ball.

Lindelof is not a hard tackling, no-nonsense defender, he does his best work with the ball at his feet and so far this season, Lindelof has been looking to play the ball from the back with good effect. He has 216 touches on the ball and has completed 178 passes so far, the second highest among the defenders after the phenomenal Luke Shaw. He also has 1 shot and 1 interception to his name. Only Shaw has more tackles than Lindelof’s 5 for United this season, but the Swede’s 19 clearances are the highest in the United team.

With a stellar partner alongside him, Lindelof looks calm and composed and also shows his qualities on the ball. Against Burnley, Lindelof was strong in defence alongside Smalling, and consistently looked to find his attackers with long balls. Against Watford too, United will require his intelligence in defence.



Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
