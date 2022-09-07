4 players with the most Premier League assists before turning 21

The Premier League has been host to some of the most exciting youngsters over the last 30 years, with some teenagers often finding their feet quickly in England. While not all of them have been able to maintain their consistency into their mid-twenties, there have been a few teenage playmakers in the English top-flight for quite some time.

Adjusting to the pace of the game and starting regularly for a Premier League side at a young age is quite a tough task. However, there have been some players who have managed the same by pulling the strings for their side since a young age and have been the chief playmakers for their respective clubs.

On that note, let's take a look at the four players with the most Premier League assists before turning 21.

#4 Bukayo Saka (18)

Bukayo Saka in action for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka, without a shadow of a doubt, is one of the most exciting talents in world football at the moment.

Since making his Premier League debut for Arsenal in January 2019 under Unai Emery, the England international has not looked back. He has already made 137 appearances for the club, with 103 of them coming in the Premier League. This is no surprise as Saka's progress over the last couple of years has been tremendous.

The attacker's flair going forward and trickery in the penalty box is an excellent combination for any young player in England.

But few would have expected him to register 18 assists in the Premier League before his 21st birthday, which was only a few days ago. Hence, the sky is the limit for Saka, who will be hoping to develop into one of the best players in the league under Mikel Arteta in the coming years.

#3 Michael Owen (18)

Michael Owen celebrates after scoring

Michael Owen is arguably the best teenage English talent the country has ever seen, albeit he did not do justice to his potential over the course of his career.

However, he looked like the real deal when he scored on his league debut for Liverpool in May 1997, when he was just 17-years-old. His goal-scoring abilities were not the only trait in his game as his pace and energy also enabled him to provide some valuable assists for his side.

Hence, it is no coincidence that Owen recorded 18 of his 36 Premier League assists before turning 21. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot during his teenage years before winning the Ballon d'Or in 2001.

The former England international left Anfield in 2004 before playing for Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Stoke City. However, he was never the same after his exit from Liverpool.

#2 Wayne Rooney (22)

Manchester United v Fulham - FA Cup Fourth Round

Wayne Rooney is the second highest goal-scorer in Premier League history but this does not quite do justice to indicating his all-round abilities on the pitch.

The Englishman, who played as a winger, central midfielder, striker and as a second striker for Manchester United, was one of the best teenage talents during his time.

He first broke onto the scene with Everton in the 2002-03 campaign at the age of 17, as he scored six times and provided one assist that season. Rooney banged in nine goals and also provided four assists in the following campaign.

These performances convinced Sir Alex Ferguson to bring the midfielder to Old Trafford in the summer of 2004. Rooney went on to register 26 league assists for them in the next three seasons, recording an overall 22 league assists before turning 21.

One of the finest players in English top-flight history, the current DC United manager was one of the best playmakers in the final third of the pitch.

#1 Cesc Fabregas (38)

UEFA Champions League - Arsenal v Hamburger SV

Cesc Fabregas remains one of the silkiest footballers to ever play in the Premier League and the signs were there ever since his league debut for Arsenal in 2004 as a 17-year-old.

The midfielder had the ability to glide across the pitch seamlessly and possessed exquisite close control, which was similar to some of the other La Masia graduates of his generation.

He improved his passing range exponentially under Arsene Wenger and quickly became one of the best playmakers in the league. This led to the central midfielder recording 38 league assists before his 21st birthday, albeit he could never win the competition with Arsenal.

Fabregas later returned to England in 2014 with Chelsea and won the league on two occasions under two different managers. The Spaniard is currently plying his trade at Serie B side Como after making a stop at AS Monaco and is likely to retire from the game in a couple of years.

