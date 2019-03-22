4 players Real Madrid must build around for the future

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo last off-season, things haven’t been rosy for Real Madrid this season. They find themselves 3rd in LaLiga and out of both the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Having had arguably the world’s best squad in recent years, some of their stars are starting to age. Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, and Bale are all getting up there in age and their production will definitely need to be replaced.

Fortunately, Los Blancos definitely aren’t starting this squad rebuild from scratch. They’ve got several talented young players all over the park that could grow into future stars. Under the expert tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, I take a look at 4 key players that Real Madrid needs to be building around going forward.

#1 Raphael Varane

He is very composed in the air and playing the ball out from the back

Much has been made about Varane’s status at the Bernabeu, with the 25-year-old Frenchman having been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window. Losing Varane would be a huge blow for Los Blancos, particularly as Ramos and Marcelo continue to age.

Whilst he had to bide his time as Ramos and Pepe were the world’s premier centre back duo, Varane has come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons. He is very composed in the air and playing the ball out from the back, making him ideally suited to a modern system.

He has extensive experience at the highest levels of world football, having played a key role in recent Champions League finals and the 2018 World Cup with France. Given the way things are trending for Madrid lately, losing Varane would be a huge blow to them going forward. With the financial resources at their disposal, they should do everything they can to hold onto the young Frenchman.

