×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 players Real Madrid must build around for the future

Tim Hollis
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
888   //    22 Mar 2019, 16:50 IST

Having had arguably the world’s best squad in recent years, some of their stars are starting to age
Having had arguably the world’s best squad in recent years, some of their stars are starting to age

After losing Cristiano Ronaldo last off-season, things haven’t been rosy for Real Madrid this season. They find themselves 3rd in LaLiga and out of both the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

Having had arguably the world’s best squad in recent years, some of their stars are starting to age. Ramos, Marcelo, Modric, and Bale are all getting up there in age and their production will definitely need to be replaced.

Fortunately, Los Blancos definitely aren’t starting this squad rebuild from scratch. They’ve got several talented young players all over the park that could grow into future stars. Under the expert tutelage of Zinedine Zidane, I take a look at 4 key players that Real Madrid needs to be building around going forward.

#1 Raphael Varane

He is very composed in the air and playing the ball out from the back
He is very composed in the air and playing the ball out from the back

Much has been made about Varane’s status at the Bernabeu, with the 25-year-old Frenchman having been linked with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window. Losing Varane would be a huge blow for Los Blancos, particularly as Ramos and Marcelo continue to age.

Whilst he had to bide his time as Ramos and Pepe were the world’s premier centre back duo, Varane has come on leaps and bounds in recent seasons. He is very composed in the air and playing the ball out from the back, making him ideally suited to a modern system.

He has extensive experience at the highest levels of world football, having played a key role in recent Champions League finals and the 2018 World Cup with France. Given the way things are trending for Madrid lately, losing Varane would be a huge blow to them going forward. With the financial resources at their disposal, they should do everything they can to hold onto the young Frenchman.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Raphael Varane Marco Asensio Zinedine Zidane La Liga Teams
Tim Hollis
CONTRIBUTOR
4 most disappointing players for Real Madrid this season
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Real Madrid players with the highest transfer values
RELATED STORY
5 Players REAL MADRID Need To SIGN To Build A Future SUPERTEAM ft Neymar & Hazard
RELATED STORY
4 Players Real Madrid could sign to mark the beginning of a new era
RELATED STORY
3 Real Madrid players who would benefit the most from Zidane's return
RELATED STORY
3 players Real Madrid must sign in January
RELATED STORY
Reports: Real Madrid defender looking to leave in the summer
RELATED STORY
5 things Real Madrid must do to rise to the top once more
RELATED STORY
3 ideal signings for Real Madrid in the summer
RELATED STORY
3 Galactico replacements for Casemiro at Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 29
30 Mar GIR ATH 01:30 AM Girona vs Athletic Club
30 Mar GET LEG 05:30 PM Getafe vs Leganés
30 Mar BAR ESP 08:45 PM Barcelona vs Espanyol
30 Mar CEL VIL 11:00 PM Celta Vigo vs Villarreal
31 Mar DEP ATL 01:15 AM Deportivo Alavés vs Atlético Madrid
31 Mar LEV EIB 03:30 PM Levante vs Eibar
31 Mar RAY REA 05:30 PM Rayo Vallecano vs Real Betis
31 Mar SEV VAL 07:45 PM Sevilla vs Valencia
31 Mar REA REA 10:00 PM Real Valladolid vs Real Sociedad
01 Apr REA HUE 12:15 AM Real Madrid vs Huesca
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us