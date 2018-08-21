4 players Real Madrid should sign to replace Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid this summer and he has definitely left a void in the Los Blancos squad. He was the pioneer of the Real Madrid attack and his presence helped the club to win several trophies.

The star player joined Real Madrid in 2009 when the club signed him from Manchester United for £80 million.

During his time at the Bernebeau, Ronaldo scored incredible 450 goals for Real Madrid and left the club as the all-time top scorer. He has broken countless records in his Real Madrid career and produced a historic rivalry with his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Therefore, it is not easy to fill the void of such a phenomenal player. However, today there are several talented players who are well adept to fill Ronaldo's shoes.

Here we discuss 4 players who can replace Ronaldo at the Real Madrid:

#4 Mohamed Salah

Salah

Presently, Mohamad Salah is one of the best forwards in the world and he is certainly capable of replacing Ronaldo.

As a matter of fact, he came into limelight last season and he was in unbelievable form. The 26-year old forward was the leading goal scorer in the English Premier League last season where he netted 32 goals.

Furthermore, he scored 44 goals in all competitions last season and he was the second overall highest goalscorer in Europe next to Messi.

Salah has several top-notch qualities that make him one of the best candidates for the Real Madrid attack. He has a great dribbling skill with awe-inspiring pace and ball control. Additionally, he has a good eye for goal and he is a proficient finisher.

Although Salah is the most important player at Liverpool, a good offer from the Spanish giants can lure the Egyptian.

However, the La Liga transfer window will shut on August 31st and Real Madrid are not likely to make any bid this summer.

#3 Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Harry Kane is certainly one of the top strikers in the world and he has been a consistent goal scorer for the last few seasons. The Tottenham Hotspur striker is an essential player both for his club and country.

Additionally, Kane's stupendous goal scoring ability is the main reason that Tottenham Hotspur has been achieving consistent top-four finishes in the Premier League.

The English striker was the top goal scorer in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons. In fact, he won the Premier League Golden Boot award in 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

Furthermore, he has scored 109 goals for the Tottenham Hotspurs and he can be a perfect inclusion in the Real Madrid squad.

