4 players who have scored against 30+ teams in the Champions League

The UEFA Champions League has been the most prestigious and greatest club competition in the world ever since its inception in 1955. With great players at their disposal, the best teams in Europe regularly compete to be crowned the champions of Europe during the course of the competition. The final of Europe's biggest showpiece event is the most-watched annual sporting affair worldwide, drawing over 100 million television viewers.

The greatest players in the history of the sport have appeared in the Champions League, but only a handful carve their name in the record books.

To score in the Champions League is one thing. To keep doing it time and again facing different oppositions is another. There are very few players who can attain this level, and they are without a doubt some of the most exceptional icons to ever grace the field.

Here we look at the only four players who have scored against 30 or more opponents in the competition's history:

Karim Benzema (Lyon, Real Madrid) - 30

Karim Benzema

The underrated Frenchman is the latest entrant in the elite 30 clubs with some important goals in the continental competition. The well-rounded forward functioned as the facilitator and served as the perfect foil for Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, as Los Blancos coasted to four Champions League titles in the space of five years.

Real Madrid's bonafide starter has succeeded in shouldering the responsibility of scoring goals following Ronaldo's departure in 2018, and has outlasted him and many other stars at the Bernabeu during his eleven-year tenure.

Raul (Real Madrid, Schalke) - 33

Raul scored against 33 different oppositions at UCL.

Advertisement

The Real Madrid Icon netted 71 times in the Champions League to become third in the all-time goalscoring list. Raul scored against 33 different oppositions in his legendary Champions League career, and was the first to breach the coveted 30 mark.

The Spaniard was the ultimate penalty box predator during his time, blessed with a splendid technique, great intelligence, stunning skills, and a reasonably quick pace. He was quintessential to the success of Real Madrid's golden modern era of the late 1990s and early 2000s, and signed off with three UCL title wins.