4 players who have scored a brace at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar so far

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is gradually living up to its expectations with impressive performances already being displayed so far.

Teams such as defending champions France, the Netherlands and England have had flying starts to their World Cup campaigns with comfortable wins.

The tournament in Qatar has also been productive in terms of goals as we have seen some forwards excel in their departments. As such, this article will take a look at some of the top-scoring players who have bagged a brace in the competition already.

#4 Enner Valencia - Ecuador

Valencia scored a brace against Qatar

Former West Ham United striker Enner Valencia grabbed the headlines in the opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on November 20.

The 33-year-old forward bagged a brace against tournament hosts Qatar as Ecuador won their opening Group A fixture by 2-0.

Valencia scored the very first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the third minute. He followed up with his second in the 31st minute.

#3 Mehdi Taremi - Iran

Taremi scores a penalty against England

Despite his national team being on the losing side against England, Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi had a good day in the office in front of goal.

The Asian giants were dismantled by a ruthless England attack during their opening Group B fixture on November 21. Iran ended up losing the game by 6-2, which is currently the heaviest defeat handed in the Qatar competition.

While it was an overall poor showing for Carlos Queiroz's team, Taremi was able to bag a brace for Iran. His two goals scored against England currently make him one of the tournament's top scorers.

Taremi is also the very first Iranian footballer to score two goals at the FIFA World Cup. He will be hoping to extend his goal tally in the competition.

#2 Bukayo Saka - England

Saka coming off for Jack Grealish against Iran

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka made a remarkable World Cup debut after bagging a brace for England's Three Lions against Iran.

The 21-year-old forward was among the goal scorers for Gareth Southgate's team as they ran riot over Iran, winning by a 6-2 scoreline.

Saka doubled England's lead in the 43rd minute with a stunning volley close to the edge of the box after Jude Bellingham opened the scoring. He then grabbed his second and England's in the 62nd minute.

The Arsenal winger is currently in the race for the Golden Boot. His brace against Iran also meant that Saka has scored more World Cup goals for England than some veterans such as Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes.

#1 Olivier Giroud - France

Giroud against Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Another player who has already bagged a brace at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is French striker Olivier Giroud.

The 34-year-old forward was the man of the show during France's opening Group D fixture against Australia on November 22.

The defending champions began their campaign in Qatar with a 4-1 win against Australia. Giroud, Kylian Mbappe and Adrien Rabiot were all on the scoresheet for Didier Deschamps' team.

As for Giroud, his 71st-minute strike drew him level with Thierry Henry as France's joint all-time top scorer with 51 goals. He will be hoping to set a new record at the World Cup should he keep up his goal-scoring form.

