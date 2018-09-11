4 players that could leave Arsenal in 2019

Tristan Elliott

New Regime, Same Story at Arsenal

Unai Emery's regime has begun much like Arsene Wenger's ended. Arsenal remain ferocious in attack however they remain poor defensively. With the smallest transfer budget out of the Premier League's top six, players need to be sold before purchases are made. Here are the players that will likely be sacrificed during the next two transfer windows.

Nacho Monreal

Monreal has been one of Arsenal's most consistent performers

Nacho Monreal has forged himself a fantastic career at Arsenal. After an initial shaky start in 2013, Monreal eventually displaced Kieran Gibbs and established himself as one of Arsene Wenger's first names on the teamsheet.

Despite this Unai Emery seems to prefer the much younger Sead Kolasinac and only an unfortunate 8-week injury for the player restored Monreal to the starting lineup. Monreal himself turns 33 early next year and he has already been linked with a move away from the club. It is likely that upon Kolasinac's return, Monreal will be limited to outings in the Europa League before his inevitable departure back to his home country.

Carl Jenkinson

Jenkinson's career seems to be in permanent limbo

Incredibly Carl Jenkinson remains an Arsenal player. Now one of the longest-serving players in the squad, Jenkinson has appeared just five times for Arsenal over the last four years. The boyhood Arsenal fan has managed a total of just 62 appearances for the club in his seven years of service.

At just 26 years of age, Jenkinson can still have a successful career but it is obvious that this will not be with Arsenal. Any passage to the team is blocked by Hector Bellerin, who is younger and established as the clear first choice right back. Rumours have linked the player with another loan move however it seems at this point that the player moving on permanently would be beneficial for all parties involved.

