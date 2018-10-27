4 players that could replace Anthony Martial at Manchester United

The fans love him, but Jose Mourinho doesn't seem to

Anthony Martial's contract runs out this summer, making it a time to worry for the Manchester United board. It doesn't look like he is part of Jose Mourinho's plans, which could lead him to not signing a contract extension.

Martial's time at United hasn't exactly been the best. He came with a lot of potential meaning the weight of expectation was on his shoulders. While he has improved since signing from AS Monaco, his growth has been nowhere near the standards everyone would have hoped and he would have liked.

It remains to be seen whether or not there will be progress in talks between United and Martial. But if there isn't, then the board will need to look seriously into players that could replace the Frenchman. To start off with, here are four players that can replace Martial at the Old Trafford club.

#4 Jose Callejon - Napoli

There aren't many better than Jose Callejon in Serie A

There are a number of Napoli stars who are being linked with moves to the Premier League, and Jose Callejon is just one of them. It's mainly because of Maurizio Sarri's move to London that there are a few Napoli stars in the limelight.

Obviously, this is only going to tempt Jose Mourinho further. While many would see Chelsea's interest in Callejon as a bad thing for United, I wouldn't bet against Mourinho plotting a move. Any chance he gets to get one over on Chelsea, he will take, do not be fooled.

Jose Callejon has been in fine form with Napoli this season, in fact, he's been one of their better players. He likes to drive his team forward with his work on the ball, something Martial doesn't do enough. While he does primarily play on the right-hand side, he is more than able to take up space on the left flank.

However, the Napoli winger is 31 years old which doesn't make him much of an investment for the future. Though the present predicament of Manchester United needs sorting out first.

