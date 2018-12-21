4 Players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may target for Manchester United this January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was appointed caretaker manager after Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club

After a sad and lack-luster start to the season, Man United put the foot down and gave Jose Mourinho the sack. United currently sits at the sixth position in the EPL Table.

With big fixtures coming up both in the Premier League and the Champions League, United needs to act fast.

The hunt for the next manager has already begun with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being appointed as the interim manager for the prestigious club.

A club such as Manchester United has a lot to live up to and with limited time and high expectations, the baby-faced assassin needs to burn a big hole in the pockets of the club. The current squad needs more resources and the board should leave no stones unturned.

In the wake of the roller-coaster ride that was Jose Mourinho’s short career as the Manchester United manager, fans expect something huge to turn the tide in their favour.

The January transfer window comes as a blessing in disguise as the club management look towards the transfer season to bring some reinforcements. The Red Devils sorely need new blood to bring in that extra oomph to the bolster the legendary status that precedes the name.

The last few transfer windows had been nothing but a disaster for the club. Amidst the tug-of-war between the Special One and the sturdy Manchester Board over a couple of summer targets and finally failure to sign any significant fire, the team has been showing signs of stagnation in its play.

In addition, with Lukaku and Pogba the only signings in the last few years to be more or less regularly featured for the Red Devils, things have turned bitter for them too.

The sluggish, ‘tired’ world champion burdened with ever-increasing fan hopes to ‘finally fulfil his talent potential’ and the Belgian workhorse has more added dismay to Manchester’s run than goals this season.

Here, we look at the four prospective players whom Manchester United may sign on this winter.

