4 Players that will be integral to Solskjaer's United

Ole faces a massive challenge next season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must finally have realized the massive rebuilding job that lies ahead of him over the next few seasons. With four managers and no league titles, the Red Devils have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the post-Ferguson era.

United's transfer strategy has been poor too, with the club failing to back managers and deliver key targets.

At the start of the season. Jose Mourinho was not given a center back and United have shipped in over 50 league goals this season as a consequence.

While Solskjaer's arrival brought some brief relief, many players at the club are simply not good enough. New signings need to be brought in and the deadwood must be cleared out.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League l has cast serious doubts over the players, but there are a few who have shown their abilities.

Here are 4 players that Solskajer can build his team around:

#4 Scott Mctominay

Mctominay has become integral to United

Scott Mctominay was widely ridiculed when Jose Mourinho started him over Paul Pogba against Sevilla last season. The Scottish youngster has however, gone from strength to strength this season, a rare success for the Red Devils this time.

Despite his limited natural ability, Mctominay has played a stellar role for United this season, especially in the Champions League against PSG.

Solskjaer has used the 22-year-old in a more advanced role, to good effect with Mctominay scoring twice. At 6'4", Mctominay is physically strong, imposing and doesn't get intimidated easily. His commitment is unquestionable while his desire to improve has already made him a fan favorite.

Ander Herrera faces an uncertain future, Fred has been largely inconsistent while Nemanja Matic has struggled with injuries. Thus, Mctominay who was rewarded with a contract until 2023, will be a key player in midfield as Solskjaer tries to make the club a dominant force again.

#3 Victor Lindelof

Lindelof is a possible candidate for club captain

After arriving from Benfica in a £30 million deal, Lindelof endured a difficult start to life in England.

This season though, the 'Iceman' has been one of the standout performers, in what has otherwise been a poor campaign.

The Swede has been at the heart of the United defense, despite having no fixed partner. The 24-year-old has a pass accuracy of 89%, winning around 2.3 aerial duels per game this season.

Despite the fact that the club has conceded well over 50 goals in the league, Lindelof has been consistent.

Regarded as a possible future captain, Lindelof was unlucky to narrowly miss out to teammate Luke Shaw for the United Player of the season award.

