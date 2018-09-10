Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players that will play key roles under Luis Enrique in the Spanish national team

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    10 Sep 2018, 10:32 IST

Spain Training Session and Press Conference
Sergio Ramos and Luis Enrique - Spain Training Session

The 2018/2019 club season has begun with so much intensity in all the major leagues across Europe. Yet, it has not hindered international football on the continent as many European nations are still taking part in competitions and preparing for future contests, with Spain emerging as one of the frontrunners.

The Spanish national team has experienced a couple of managerial changes in the past 3 months, with the last one seeing elite tactician Luis Enrique taking charge of the team.

The former Barcelona manager has started working hard instantly and he has earned a very good start to his tenure - leading La Roja to defeat England in the European Nations League at the Wembley stadium recently.

Having earned a positive start to his era, we take a look at 4 incredible superstars that will play key roles under the manager in the Spanish national team:


#4 Diego Costa

Iran v Spain: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Costa is one of the brightest players in the Spanish squad at the moment

Former Chelsea sharpshooter, Diego Costa has been in a sensational form ever since he returned to Atletico Madrid earlier this year. The striker was one of the brightest superstars in the Spanish team during the World Cup, bagging an incredible 3 goals in 4 appearances and he will remain an influential figure under Luis Enrique.

A very physical player with a lot of technical skills and an unbelievable fighting spirit, Costa is the perfect type of striker for the former Barcelona manager - sharing certain similarities with Luis Suarez, who impressed under the Spaniard at the Nou Camp during their time together.

Costa will help in tormenting opposition defences using his immense physicality and incredible goalscoring knack. After re-establishing himself as one of the finest strikers in Europe at the moment, the manager will be counting on him to continue with his incredible performances in front of goal during his tenure.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Spain Football Sergio Ramos Gerard Pique
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
5 young attackers that might shine for Spain under Luis...
RELATED STORY
4 things Luis Enrique will look to do as Spain's new manager
RELATED STORY
5 La Liga-based talents that Luis Enrique might be...
RELATED STORY
4 coaches that could land the Spain job 
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: England faces a real challenge...
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup: 4 players you don't remember that won in...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Spain: 5 key players who will...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: Intriguing tie expected between...
RELATED STORY
New Spain boss Luis Enrique announces his first squad
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Portugal vs Spain - 3 Key Battles That...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us