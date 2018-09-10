4 players that will play key roles under Luis Enrique in the Spanish national team

Sergio Ramos and Luis Enrique - Spain Training Session

The 2018/2019 club season has begun with so much intensity in all the major leagues across Europe. Yet, it has not hindered international football on the continent as many European nations are still taking part in competitions and preparing for future contests, with Spain emerging as one of the frontrunners.

The Spanish national team has experienced a couple of managerial changes in the past 3 months, with the last one seeing elite tactician Luis Enrique taking charge of the team.

The former Barcelona manager has started working hard instantly and he has earned a very good start to his tenure - leading La Roja to defeat England in the European Nations League at the Wembley stadium recently.

Having earned a positive start to his era, we take a look at 4 incredible superstars that will play key roles under the manager in the Spanish national team:

#4 Diego Costa

Costa is one of the brightest players in the Spanish squad at the moment

Former Chelsea sharpshooter, Diego Costa has been in a sensational form ever since he returned to Atletico Madrid earlier this year. The striker was one of the brightest superstars in the Spanish team during the World Cup, bagging an incredible 3 goals in 4 appearances and he will remain an influential figure under Luis Enrique.

A very physical player with a lot of technical skills and an unbelievable fighting spirit, Costa is the perfect type of striker for the former Barcelona manager - sharing certain similarities with Luis Suarez, who impressed under the Spaniard at the Nou Camp during their time together.

Costa will help in tormenting opposition defences using his immense physicality and incredible goalscoring knack. After re-establishing himself as one of the finest strikers in Europe at the moment, the manager will be counting on him to continue with his incredible performances in front of goal during his tenure.

