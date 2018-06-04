4 players tipped to shine at the 2018 World Cup

A list of 4 players that are capable of setting the World Cup on fire...

Gabriel Jesus

The FIFA World Cup is arguably the most anticipated sporting event that happens once every four years. Every World Cup, new stars are created and numerous players put themselves out there on the biggest stage in football.

The likes of Egypt, Panama and Tunisia surprised quite a few in qualifying for the tournament. There are also teams such as Italy and Netherlands that have failed to even qualify for the tournament which definitely comes as a surprise to many football fans as these two nations not too long ago were regarded as Football superpowers.

This World Cup makes for very interesting viewing taking into account that football is in some sort of a blooming stage right now with the plethora of highly talented youngsters that are shining brightly at club level and are also tipped to perform well at the tournament.

In addition to this, teams like Belgium and Croatia that until a few years ago were not regarded as top football teams are tipped to perform extremely well this summer at Russia. African teams, Nigeria and Senegal, can also be viewed as dark horses for the tournament, with both teams boasting a number of star players in their respective squads.

Taking all this into perspective, this edition of the FIFA world cup 2018 definitely makes for attractive viewing.

There are several players that are tipped to perform very highly at the world cup. However, there are four players that are likely to shine the most at the World Cup.

#1 Gabriel Jesus

The young forward from Brazil who plies his trade in the Premier League with champions Manchester City is definitely a player to watch out for in Russia. The Brazilian sensation is a serial goal scorer and has an outstanding strike rate for his club and country in his relatively short career.

He is extremely quick, possesses a lot of trickery, can shoot with both feet which caught the eye of Brazilian manager Tite who prefers Jesus over Liverpool striker Firmino to lead the line for Brazil at Russia.

Although Firmino is without a doubt a much better all-round player and has skills such as tackling, pressing and dribbling, Jesus fits the Brazilian playing style more than the Liverpool star man.

Also read: World Cup 2018: Top 5 dark horses in Russia

Jesus also holds a better strike rate which probably gives him the nod over Firmino. With Neymar and Coutinho on either side, the youngster couldn’t ask for better players to have upfront and will definitely have a lot of goal scoring chances coming his way. The striker has proven himself domestically with Manchester City; however performing well on the biggest stage of them all will definitely earn him more plaudits.