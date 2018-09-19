Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players to watch out for as Real Madrid take on AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Preview
1.05K   //    19 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST

Athletic Club v Real Madrid CF - La Liga
Real Madrid superstar - Gareth Bale

The UEFA Champions League resumed yesterday, with a whopping 16 clubs opening the tournament and getting football fans entertained with their incredible displays. The likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid all claimed important victories yesterday and they will be looking forward to making a mark in the tournament this season.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid won the prestigious trophy last season, defeating Liverpool 3-1 in the final to make it 3 triumphs in a row, and they will begin their mission to defend the trophy when they face Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening.

For the first time in almost a decade, Los Blancos will kick-start a European campaign in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus this summer, and the match against Roma will give us suggestions of how they could cope in Europe's elite tournament without the Portuguese.

Having said that, lets take a look at 4 incredible superstars to keep an eye on during the encounter this evening.

#4 Steven Nzonzi

AC Milan v AS Roma - Serie A
Nzonzi will be keen for a reunion with Real Madrid

Before joining Roma in the Serie A this summer, French midfielder Stephen Nzonzi plied his trade in LaLiga where he represented Sevilla FC between 2015 and 2018, and made a name for himself with spectacular performances during his time in the Spanish top flight.

In the UEFA Champions League encounter between Roma and Real Madrid today, the 29-year-old will get the opportunity to reignite his rivalry with the Spanish giants, having faced them in a couple of intense games while he was still playing in LaLiga.

Nzonzi will be a real force in the middle of the pitch, with his fantastic work-rate and amazing tackling. He will also offer a lot of threat in attack, using his incredible height effectively during set pieces.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football AS Roma Football Edin Dzeko Gareth Bale Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Unai Emery
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
UEFA Champions League Preview: Real Madrid vs AS Roma
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid v AS Roma: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue...
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018/19: Predicted Real Madrid XI...
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid vs AS Roma: Match Preview and Predicted...
RELATED STORY
Here's what happened when AS Roma simulated the Champions...
RELATED STORY
Real Madrid 2-1 Roma: 3 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
International Champions Cup 2018: Real Madrid's predicted...
RELATED STORY
5 Champions League comebacks similar to AS Roma's miracle...
RELATED STORY
4 Games to look out for: Champions League Matchday 1
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
FT BAR PSV
4 - 0
 Barcelona vs PSV
FT INT TOT
2 - 1
 Internazionale vs Tottenham
FT CLU BOR
0 - 1
 Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
FT MON ATL
1 - 2
 Monaco vs Atlético Madrid
FT LIV PSG
3 - 2
 Liverpool vs PSG
FT CRV NAP
0 - 0
 Crvena Zvezda vs Napoli
FT GAL LOK
3 - 0
 Galatasaray vs Lokomotiv Moskva
FT SCH POR
1 - 1
 Schalke 04 vs Porto
Today SHA HOF 10:25 PM Shakhtar Donetsk vs Hoffenheim
Today AJA AEK 10:25 PM Ajax vs AEK Athens
Tomorrow MAN OLY 12:30 AM Manchester City vs Olympique Lyonnais
Tomorrow REA ROM 12:30 AM Real Madrid vs Roma
Tomorrow VIK CSK 12:30 AM Viktoria Plzeň vs CSKA Moskva
Tomorrow YOU MAN 12:30 AM Young Boys vs Manchester United
Tomorrow VAL JUV 12:30 AM Valencia vs Juventus
Tomorrow BEN BAY 12:30 AM Benfica vs Bayern München
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us