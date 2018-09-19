4 players to watch out for as Real Madrid take on AS Roma in the UEFA Champions League

Jidonu Mauyon FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.05K // 19 Sep 2018, 10:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Real Madrid superstar - Gareth Bale

The UEFA Champions League resumed yesterday, with a whopping 16 clubs opening the tournament and getting football fans entertained with their incredible displays. The likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid all claimed important victories yesterday and they will be looking forward to making a mark in the tournament this season.

LaLiga giants Real Madrid won the prestigious trophy last season, defeating Liverpool 3-1 in the final to make it 3 triumphs in a row, and they will begin their mission to defend the trophy when they face Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu this evening.

For the first time in almost a decade, Los Blancos will kick-start a European campaign in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo who left for Juventus this summer, and the match against Roma will give us suggestions of how they could cope in Europe's elite tournament without the Portuguese.

Having said that, lets take a look at 4 incredible superstars to keep an eye on during the encounter this evening.

#4 Steven Nzonzi

Nzonzi will be keen for a reunion with Real Madrid

Before joining Roma in the Serie A this summer, French midfielder Stephen Nzonzi plied his trade in LaLiga where he represented Sevilla FC between 2015 and 2018, and made a name for himself with spectacular performances during his time in the Spanish top flight.

In the UEFA Champions League encounter between Roma and Real Madrid today, the 29-year-old will get the opportunity to reignite his rivalry with the Spanish giants, having faced them in a couple of intense games while he was still playing in LaLiga.

Nzonzi will be a real force in the middle of the pitch, with his fantastic work-rate and amazing tackling. He will also offer a lot of threat in attack, using his incredible height effectively during set pieces.

1 / 4 NEXT