LaLiga 2018-19: 4 players to watch out for this season

Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.50K   //    30 Aug 2018, 19:16 IST

The
The reigning
LaLiga
champions

The LaLiga 2018/19 season will commence this weekend onwards as FC Barcelona would look to defend their league title. Last time around, Ernesto Valverde’s team strolled to the title as they defeated second-placed Atletico Madrid by a margin of 14 points in the end.

This time around, one could expect more competition as Real Madrid would not concede the title midway through the season like last time around. However, as we expect the competition to be stiffer, closer than ever, there are certain individuals who would attract our attention regardless of the situation.

Here, I discuss five such players who would be watched out for in the upcoming LaLiga season.

#4 Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Aspas
Aspas had a prolific campaign last time around

Iago Aspas endured a splendid season last time around as his 22 goals in 34 matches earned him a place in Spain’s national squad for the World Cup. Aspas is quick on his feet and a brilliant finisher, as his ball control and the ability to bully defenders with sheer pace and trickery enables him to create more goal-scoring chances.

He has an eye for a pass, and Aspas functions more of a goal-creating forward, someone who can make chances and finish them too. He is selfless in terms of scoring goals, as Aspas registered five assists in the LaLiga in addition to his 22 goals.

The 31-year-old has different dimensions to his overall game, which helps him provide a unique impact during matches. Aspas will strive hard to continue his purple patch this time around. 


Tarkesh Jha
ANALYST
17 Y/O, Manchester United supporter. I follow football and cricket with avid interest, and writing has become a passion of late. Specialization in transfer window analysis, post/pre-match articles and featured pieces. Articles are regularly published on Sportskeeda, MadAboutEpl, Penalty-Kick and Cricfrenzy.
