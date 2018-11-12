4 Players Manchester United need to sell at the earliest

Hrishikesh Anand FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.09K // 12 Nov 2018, 14:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Antonio Valencia (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have had an unfortunate pattern of poor recruitments over the past few years. The communication gap between Ed Woodward and the manager is quite obvious, and this has meant huge amounts of money being spent on average or unnecessary players.

Here is list of four players United should look to sell to recoup some amount in transfer fees.

#1 Matteo Darmian

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Matteo Darmian has never really fit in during his spell at United. He is far too one-dimensional to be an effective full-back in the Premier League, and will likely never make the cut at United.

The Red Devils spent 13 million on the Italian defender and should look to offload him for at least 7-8 million euros. His wages being freed up would also allow more lucrative contracts for deserving youngsters.

#2 Phil Jones

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Phil Jones is a very odd player to say the least. Despite his reputation for making mistakes and being unreliable, the Englishman has spent as many as seven years at Old Trafford.

It is clear that Jones will never be a reliable defender for United, so it would do them good to sell him to a lower club in the Premier League. Jones is English and still only 26 years of age, so he should be able to fetch a respectable transfer fee.

1 / 2 NEXT