×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

4 Players Manchester United need to sell at the earliest

Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    12 Nov 2018, 14:51 IST

Antonio Valencia (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League
Antonio Valencia (L) in action during the UEFA Champions League

Manchester United have had an unfortunate pattern of poor recruitments over the past few years. The communication gap between Ed Woodward and the manager is quite obvious, and this has meant huge amounts of money being spent on average or unnecessary players.

Here is list of four players United should look to sell to recoup some amount in transfer fees.

#1 Matteo Darmian

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Matteo Darmian has never really fit in during his spell at United. He is far too one-dimensional to be an effective full-back in the Premier League, and will likely never make the cut at United.

The Red Devils spent 13 million on the Italian defender and should look to offload him for at least 7-8 million euros. His wages being freed up would also allow more lucrative contracts for deserving youngsters.

#2 Phil Jones

Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round
Manchester United v Derby County - Carabao Cup Third Round

Phil Jones is a very odd player to say the least. Despite his reputation for making mistakes and being unreliable, the Englishman has spent as many as seven years at Old Trafford.

It is clear that Jones will never be a reliable defender for United, so it would do them good to sell him to a lower club in the Premier League. Jones is English and still only 26 years of age, so he should be able to fetch a respectable transfer fee.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Antonio Valencia Ander Herrera
Hrishikesh Anand
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer,tactical analyst, Arsenal FC, Borussia Dortmund Work appeared on Outside Of The Boot, Chance Analytics and others
3 players Manchester United should sell immediately
RELATED STORY
4 Manchester United Players who can decide the Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 Manchester United players who need to prove themselves...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United- Three players whose future looks...
RELATED STORY
5 players who have played for both Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could join Manchester United in the...
RELATED STORY
4 big mistakes Jose Mourinho made at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Which positions should Manchester United upgrade in January?
RELATED STORY
What has gone wrong at Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us