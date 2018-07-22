4 players who could leave Real Madrid this summer

Julen Lopetegui and Florentino Perez

Real Madrid is unarguably one of the best clubs in the world. They have established themselves as powerhouses of the football world and boast of having some of the best players in their squad. World Class players like Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale are a part of this champion team. They even won the UEFA Champions League last year.

It was their 13th UCL title and they are the most successful team in UCL's history. However, they couldn't replicate the same performances in the La Liga as they finished 3rd, 17 points behind winners, Barcelona. It will be even more difficult for Real Madrid to win La Liga this season as they have sold talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo, to Juventus for £99 million last week.

However, to make up for Ronaldo's loss, Los Blancos have set their sights on players like Eden Hazard, Harry Kane and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. These are just a few of the many players who have been linked to Los Blancos. Madrid has been linked with numerous players but hasn't signed a big name player, yet. Los Blancos will have to speed up things in the transfer window before other teams try to make a move for Los Blancos' targets.

But the arrival of new players could mean that a few of the other players could move out to make room. So, here's a look at 5 players who could leave the club this summer.

#4 Keylor Navas

Keylor Navas

The experienced Costa Rica goalkeeper could leave Madrid this summer due to, Thibaut Courtois' possible arrival to Bernabeu. Belgian goalie, Courtois has been linked with a move to Bernabeu ever since they failed to sign David De Gea. Keylor Navas is an experienced campaigner and a lot of teams would want his signature if, he is available.

Navas posted a cryptic message on Instagram which displayed all the trophies the club has won since, his arrival from Levante in 2014. If Chelsea finds a replacement for Thibaut Courtois, he will move to Madrid and if that happens, the Costa Rican goalkeeper could be on his way out of Bernabeu.

