4 players who could solve Manchester United’s centre-back problem

Christian Cooke FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 284 // 03 Oct 2018, 06:20 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United are currently 10th in the Premier League, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City and without a clean sheet in their last three outings. The Red Devils have shipped 12 goals in seven league games this season – only four clubs have conceded more – meaning manager Jose Mourinho will surely look to the winter transfer market to bolster his backline.

After executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward denied Mourinho the chance to sign a centre-back over the summer, the United boss has continued to criticise his lack of depth at the back in almost every press conference. If he’s still in charge when January arrives, there are four players Mourinho should consider who could solve United’s centre-back problem.

#4 José Giménez – Atletico Madrid

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid in the summer but that shouldn’t rule out a big-money move. Gimenez has become a regular in the Atletico Madrid first-team and would certainly improve United’s backline if they could procure his signature.

Operating alongside Diego Godin, Gimenez is keeping the likes of Lucas Hernandez and Stefan Savic sidelined and has been outstanding this season. Only Godin (22) has won more aerial duels than the younger centre-back (15), but nobody in the squad has made more interceptions (11).

He wouldn’t come cheap but he’d be worth it and United have been linked with his signature previously.

