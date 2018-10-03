Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players who could solve Manchester United’s centre-back problem

Christian Cooke
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
284   //    03 Oct 2018, 06:20 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H

Manchester United are currently 10th in the Premier League, nine points adrift of leaders Manchester City and without a clean sheet in their last three outings. The Red Devils have shipped 12 goals in seven league games this season – only four clubs have conceded more – meaning manager Jose Mourinho will surely look to the winter transfer market to bolster his backline.

After executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward denied Mourinho the chance to sign a centre-back over the summer, the United boss has continued to criticise his lack of depth at the back in almost every press conference. If he’s still in charge when January arrives, there are four players Mourinho should consider who could solve United’s centre-back problem.

#4 José Giménez – Atletico Madrid

Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Uruguay v Portugal: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The 23-year-old signed a new deal with Atletico Madrid in the summer but that shouldn’t rule out a big-money move. Gimenez has become a regular in the Atletico Madrid first-team and would certainly improve United’s backline if they could procure his signature.

Operating alongside Diego Godin, Gimenez is keeping the likes of Lucas Hernandez and Stefan Savic sidelined and has been outstanding this season. Only Godin (22) has won more aerial duels than the younger centre-back (15), but nobody in the squad has made more interceptions (11).

He wouldn’t come cheap but he’d be worth it and United have been linked with his signature previously.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Gary Cahill Toby Alderweireld Jose Mourinho
Christian Cooke
CONTRIBUTOR
Award-winning sports journalist. Written for Huffington Post, London 24, Independent, Telegraph, MSN Sport, ITV Football and more.
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 5 transfers that could happen before...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United vs Tottenham: 5 reasons why Alexis...
RELATED STORY
Five major transfers that could still happen in the...
RELATED STORY
3 Transfers Manchester United Might Complete This Week
RELATED STORY
Mourinho and Manchester United: Where is the problem?
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester United MUST sign Toby Alderweireld
RELATED STORY
Manchester United's predicted lineup against Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Five Old Trafford classics between Manchester United and...
RELATED STORY
3 transfers Tottenham could complete this week
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 8
06 Oct BRI WES 12:30 AM Brighton & Hove Albion vs West Ham
06 Oct BUR HUD 07:30 PM Burnley vs Huddersfield Town
06 Oct CRY WOL 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
06 Oct LEI EVE 07:30 PM Leicester City vs Everton
06 Oct TOT CAR 07:30 PM Tottenham vs Cardiff City
06 Oct WAT AFC 07:30 PM Watford vs AFC Bournemouth
06 Oct MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester United vs Newcastle
07 Oct FUL ARS 04:30 PM Fulham vs Arsenal
07 Oct SOU CHE 06:45 PM Southampton vs Chelsea
07 Oct LIV MAN 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us