4 players who could still leave the Premier League during the current transfer window

Scott Newman FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.25K // 19 Aug 2019, 16:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could Alexis Sanchez's Manchester United nightmare be about to end?

The Premier League’s transfer window has been shut for the best part of two weeks now, and deadline day signings like Alex Iwobi, Giovani Lo Celso and Dennis Praet have all made their debuts for their new clubs. But if you thought the transfer drama was all said and done, it’s time to think again.

While the Premier League’s window closed on August 8th, for the rest of Europe, the window remains open until September 2nd. What does that mean for Premier League clubs? For even the biggest sides, it means their players are still firmly in the shop window for Europe’s giants, and some may well move with the season just a handful of games old.

Here are 4 players who could still leave the Premier League during the current transfer window.

#1 Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United v Southampton FC - Premier League

It’s probably safe to say now that Alexis Sanchez’s big move from Arsenal to Manchester United – a swap deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move the opposite way in January 2018 – hasn’t exactly gone to plan. Not only have both the club and Sanchez himself been criticized for the hefty wage handed to the Chilean – reportedly £500k per week – but the player has struggled on the pitch and hasn’t come close to replicating his Arsenal form.

It might be too early to make a full judgment given United have only played one game thus far in 2019/20, but it doesn’t look like things will change this season for Sanchez, either. He wasn’t involved in the Red Devils’ 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea, and it seems like a safe bet that he won’t be involved in tonight’s game with Wolves either.

Therefore it comes as no surprise to hear rumors of an exit for the Chilean. The most likely destination being reported right now is Inter Milan – the same club who offered fellow United misfit Romelu Lukaku a way out – and current reports suggest a loan deal could be put together that would see United subsidize his wages with Inter being given a £15m option to buy at the end of the season.

For all parties this is a move that would make sense, so to see it go ahead in the next two weeks wouldn’t be a shock at all.

1 / 4 NEXT