4 players who could win the Pichichi this season

Top 5 / Top 10
1.34K   //    07 Sep 2018, 12:30 IST

FC Barcelona v SD Huesca - La Liga
5 time Pichichi winner - Leo Messi

In Spanish football, the Pichichi is awarded by the sports newspaper Marca to the top goalscorer of each LaLiga season. The Pichichi trophy has been won by Telmo Zarra for a record 6 times, an Athletic Bilbao player who scored 335 goals in his 15 year career for his side.

However, Leo Messi has won it 5 times, one less than the record holder. It still remains to be seen if the Argentine will end up being a joint record holder, if not overtaking Zarra instead.

Well this term, the competition for the Pichichi has improved as the likes of Benzema and Gareth Bale look in form and determined to score. Though Ronaldo left LaLiga, the level of competition in Spain still is as great as ever.

#4 Gareth Bale

Real Madrid CF v CD Leganes - La Liga
Gareth Bale - lethal

Underrated by many, Gareth Bale is one of the most promising forwards across Spain. His injuries have been a constant threat to his starting position at Real Madrid, but this season the Welshman looks more confident and determined to take good care of his health and be a consistent player till the end of the season.

Bale has commenced the 2018-19 season with 3 goals to his name in just 3 games, with one assist as well. His pairing with Benzema looks robust as either of them has scored in every match they have played together in this LaLiga season.

Gareth Bale could conquer all his critics this season, as the 29 year old plans to leave his mark on the Santiago Bernabeu. He looks quite better than in previous seasons he has played for The Whites, and a Pichichi to end the season with doesn't look improbable.

#3 Iago Aspas

Celta de Vigo v Barcelona - La Liga
Iago Aspas

Though he has had a slow start, the Spanish striker has the calibre to finish in the top 3, if not finish first. He has spent most of his career with Celta Vigo, appearing in 308 official games over the course of 9 seasons, scoring 122 goals. He made his LaLiga debut with the club in 2012, and moved to Liverpool the following year, returning to Celta in 2015.

Iago Aspas was titled 'a flop' at Liverpool, and his years in England is something the Spanish striker might wish to forget.

However, Aspas is one of the best strikers across Spain, with the 31 year old giving consistent performances each week for Celta Vigo. He scored 22 goals last term, and also bagged 5 assists. Aspas is one top contender for the Pichichi.

All stats via transfermarkt

Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Iago Aspas Santiago Bernabeu Stadium Camp Nou Stadium
