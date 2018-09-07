4 players who need a tremendous season to prove their worth

Archith FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 3.02K // 07 Sep 2018, 15:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Dembele has struggled with injury and form

Last season, we saw so many unexpected and high-profile transfer take place: Neymar and Mbappe to PSG, Dembele and Coutinho to Barcelona, Lukaku to Manchester United and many more. Some players have been superb additions to their club, whilst some have struggled heavily.

Not only the new additions, but also the players who made their big money moves in the seasons before need to prove why the club put faith and money in them in the first place. Regardless of the talent they have, it is surely time for them to repay the trust put in them by the club and the manager.

Let's take a look at the players who need to step up their game this season to prove their worth.

#1 Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

Real Valladolid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Signed from Borussia Dortmund only last season for €105 million, plus a reported €40 million in add-ons, he had a season to forget at the Camp Nou. His campaign, which was plagued with injuries, eventually led him to only get 17 appearances in the league, racking up a total of just three goals and seven assists.

Barcelona had spent big bucks on this young talent, so will be expecting him to light up the Camp Nou this season when Messi is given a rest, or probably alongside Messi as well. Let us all hope he brings his Dortmund form which earned him the move in the first place, where he had netted 19 goals in the Bundesliga.

Although he has started this season in fine form thus far, scoring the winner in the Super Copa against Sevilla and also scoring the winner in a drab 1-0 win against the newly promoted Real Valladolid side, it will be very vital for Barcelona for the treble push if he continues firing on all cylinders.

1 / 4 NEXT