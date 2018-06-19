4 players who should leave Real Madrid to progress in their careers

These 4 players should leave Santiago Bernabeu to unlock their full potential

Muhammad Saad 19 Jun 2018

Real Madrid is undoubtedly one of the best clubs in the world, only if not the best - and their recent trophy-laden seasons are just a testament to that claim. The club has won three consecutive Champions League titles under Zinedine Zidane, four in the last five years.

In such a team, there is bound to be cut-throat competition for who gets a chance in the starting XI and who is left out in the cold to warm the bench. This intense competition was escalated further during Zidane's tenure owing to the Frenchman's modus operandi which did not allow him to make unnecessary changes in the squad as he fancied sticking to a few players, a strategy that placed him in the firing line time and again.

Consequently, there are some players in Los Blancos who, in the face of their undeniable potential, did not procure enough game time.

Now even though it can be argued that Zidane has bid adieu to the Spanish giants and Julen Lopetegui, Real Madrid's new manager, will make alterations in the squad, the Spaniard is still expected to carry on with the title-winning ways of his predecessor and not alter the roster needlessly.

In consequence, the players listed below will be better off leaving Real Madrid and moving to a new club, where they will be able to properly showcase their talent.

#4 Borja Mayoral

Post the exits of Alvaro Morata and Mariano Diaz, Borja Mayoral was expected to lead the line for Real Madrid. All the same, he never came to the fore with Karim Benzema hogging the center-forward berth in a star-studded attacking unit.

Mayoral has garnered plaudits from many football pundits and has also merchandised himself as one of the most promising young strikers in modern football. When he arrived at Real Madrid, several experts billed him as Raul's successor and whilst the assertion is patently overstated, it just goes on to evince the 21-year-old's flair.

During the 2017-18 season, Mayoral was only seen on the pitch for 336 minutes in La Liga. The dearth of opportunities could be one of the determining factors in his future at the club.